Carver County, MN

Carver County welcomes second K-9 unit

By Audra Grigus agrigus@swpub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carver County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed its newest canine protector — Gus. The German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix joins the team under the watchful eye of his handler, Deputy Matthew Pysick. Gus and Pysick are the second of two K-9 units for the county, with Sgt. Nathan...

