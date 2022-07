Guardians -1.5 (+125) 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) Miguel Cabrera carries a 10-game hit streak into Game 2 of the doubleheader and as of the first inning of Game 1 in Detroit, he has tied Manny Ramirez for 19th on the all-time RBI list. Miggy has still put together a pretty good season at 39 years old. He has seven home runs and a .704 OPS in the middle of the Tiger’s order.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO