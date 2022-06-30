Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Albany man

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police confirm a man was shot in the hand early Sunday morning. They say the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m., at Fifth Avenue and 102nd Street. Investigators processed the scene, and the shooting is under investigation.
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: A woman has now died, following a shooting Sunday afternoon on North Pearl Street -- which has been reclassified as a homicide. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 27-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
A woman shot Sunday afternoon in Albany has died. Now police have a homicide investigation on their hands. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue. That’s where police say a 27-year-old woman was shot. The victim was taken to...
A Lansingburgh shooting is under investigation. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened Saturday in the area of 102nd Street and 5th Avenue. A male victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his hand. Police say no one is in custody and no firearms have been...
The Albany Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it had arrested upwards of fifteen people on a variety of charges in connection to the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Streets. This particular area of the city has been has been a hotbed of violence, drugs and quality of life...
A man from the Capital District is facing charges after he was allegedly busted driving high on drugs with a child in the car. Troopers stopped Schenectady resident Derrick Hill, age 50, Monday evening, June 27, on I-87 in the town of Coeymans for a vehicle and traffic violation, according to New York State Police.
The man shot by Albany police earlier this year when they say he charged at an officer with a knife has been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges. Jordan Young was indicted in Albany County Court on one count of aggravated assault of a police officer and one count of menacing a police officer.
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — We have more on Schenectady’s fourth homicide of the year, as a memorial for the 24-year old victim is growing. Police say they found John Bass shot inside Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street. He was then taken to Ellis Hospital, where he...
Investigators say there are new details surrounding the guilty verdict in the death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy. Jahquay Brown was found guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder. During the trial, it was revealed that Brown was the person driving the car in the drive-by shooting. However,...
Police in Hudson are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Sunday night near the Hudson Terrace Apartments on North Front Street. Police responded to the scene, and found an SUV had been struck by a bullet. Shortly after, police say a 19-year-old man walked into Columbia...
Comments / 0