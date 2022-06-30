ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Albany man

By WNYT
WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Albany man is behind bars, facing drug charges after a traffic stop...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Man shot in the hand in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police confirm a man was shot in the hand early Sunday morning. They say the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m., at Fifth Avenue and 102nd Street. Investigators processed the scene, and the shooting is under investigation.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Woman dies after daytime shooting in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: A woman has now died, following a shooting Sunday afternoon on North Pearl Street -- which has been reclassified as a homicide. Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a 27-year-old woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman killed in Albany shooting

A woman shot Sunday afternoon in Albany has died. Now police have a homicide investigation on their hands. The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pearl Street near Livingston Avenue. That’s where police say a 27-year-old woman was shot. The victim was taken to...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Lansingburgh shooting under investigation

A Lansingburgh shooting is under investigation. Police tell NewsChannel 13 it happened Saturday in the area of 102nd Street and 5th Avenue. A male victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his hand. Police say no one is in custody and no firearms have been...
TROY, NY
Hot 99.1

Major Drug and Gun Bust by Albany Police, 15 Arrested!

The Albany Police Department announced Friday afternoon that it had arrested upwards of fifteen people on a variety of charges in connection to the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Streets. This particular area of the city has been has been a hotbed of violence, drugs and quality of life...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT

Man shot by Albany police indicted for assault, menacing

The man shot by Albany police earlier this year when they say he charged at an officer with a knife has been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges. Jordan Young was indicted in Albany County Court on one count of aggravated assault of a police officer and one count of menacing a police officer.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRGB

Memorial grows at scene of Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — We have more on Schenectady’s fourth homicide of the year, as a memorial for the 24-year old victim is growing. Police say they found John Bass shot inside Vibez Bar and Lounge on State Street. He was then taken to Ellis Hospital, where he...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Man convicted in Troy shooting is driver, not gunman

Investigators say there are new details surrounding the guilty verdict in the death of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy. Jahquay Brown was found guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of murder. During the trial, it was revealed that Brown was the person driving the car in the drive-by shooting. However,...
TROY, NY
WNYT

One person hurt in Hudson shooting

Police in Hudson are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Sunday night near the Hudson Terrace Apartments on North Front Street. Police responded to the scene, and found an SUV had been struck by a bullet. Shortly after, police say a 19-year-old man walked into Columbia...
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy