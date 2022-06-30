ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

One dead after car crashes into MDTA vehicle, tractor tailer on I-95

 4 days ago
One person is dead following a four-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Harford County.

Just before 6:10pm a Toyota Camry driven by 45-year-old Laila Jan crossed into the left shoulder on I-95 north in Havre de Grace, striking a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle, whose crew members were in the process of laying out road closure signs.

The Toyota then deflected back into the center lane where it hit a Lexus.

A tractor-trailer then struck the Toyota, killing 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq who was seated in the rear driver’s side seat.

Jan was flown by helicopter to Shock Trauma.

Two other passengers in the Toyota, along with the driver and passenger of the MDTA vehicle were also injured and taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

