ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Real Art Ways receives surprise $20,000 from inaugural Ruth Arts grants

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXccj_0gR1ainS00
Will K. Wilkins, executive director of Real Art Ways in Hartford. Kenneth R. Gosselin/Hartford Courant/TNS

Real Art Ways has received an unexpected $20,000 grant as part of a new national program acknowledging arts organizations that serve their communities and show uncommon understanding of the artists they work with.

The Ruth Foundation for the Arts (familiarly known as Ruth Arts) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has awarded a total of $1.25 million to 78 non-profit arts organizations around the country. The individual grants range from $10,000 to $50,000.

Real Art Ways, a gallery, cinema and performance space, is the only Connecticut recipient of the first year of grants, which were given to organizations in 29 different states.

In a statement announcing the initial 78 grantees, Ruth Arts says it “will seek to explore new possibilities in arts philanthropy that safeguard creativity and take a people-centric approach.”

The grants were not something the organizations could apply for. Real Art Ways Executive Director Will K. Wilkins says he received a call “just the other day” informing him of the windfall.

“It’s like that old TV show ‘The Millionaire,’” Wilkins says, “where somebody gave away money to a deserving person every week.”

There are no stipulations to how the recipients can use the grant money. Wilkins says the $20,000 will be put to good use on “general operational support” for the gallery complex and not for any specific project of program.

To receive a grant, an organization had to be nominated by working artists contacted by the foundation.

For Wilkins, “the fact that this came from the artists is the core point of what Real Art Ways does, supporting the work. When you get that national recognition and support, it’s very meaningful.”

Karen Patterson, the executive director of the Ruth Foundation for the Arts, says that Ruth DeYoung Kohler II — who died in 2020 and after whom the foundation is named — was known for her philanthropy and support for the arts in the midwestern U.S., including as director of the John Michael Kohler Center for the Arts in Sheboyagan, Wisconsin. The new foundation, Patterson says, “operates on a national level.”

This year’s list of recipients, Patterson says, came from surveying 50 artists “at varying phases of their careers, and geographically diverse” about arts organizations that “had an impact on their practice.” The artists were each asked to name three organizations that “get it” in terms of connecting with artists and with their communities. The resulting list ranges from galleries and museums to archives, schools and artist retreats. The artists not only suggested possible grant recipients but other artists who could do the nominating.

“We wanted the process to be open, and we also wanted it to be joyful,” Patterson says. That includes wanting to surprise the recipients with the news that they’d been awarded money they hadn’t even applied for.

“We wanted there to be excitement in receiving the emails.”

The initial grantees will be part of a growing pool of nominees, and are eligible to win grants again. Ruth Arts will distribute these grants annually but will also be introducing other grant programs, including ones organizations can apply for. The foundation intends to distribute $17 million in grants every year.

Real Art Ways recently purchased the Arbor Street building where the organization has leased its space for decades. One of the plans is to expand the existing gallery spaces in the building and perhaps create new ones.

Some of the nominating artists, Wilkins says, have exhibited at Real Art Ways, and he considers it a special honor that their experiences resulted in the recommendation.

Patterson says she knows Real Art Ways by reputation and has “long looked to their programming as a model of what galleries that size can do.”

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Families enjoy Hartford Fourth of July celebrations

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford's second annual Bonanza event Sunday attracted many to Bushnell Park for live music, local food vendors, and fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. "Coming out of the pandemic I think it’s essential to get people out," Event Organizer Eugene Morton Jr. said. "Just trying...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Waterbury Palace announces raffle prize winners

WATERBURY On Monday, June 27 the Palace Theater held the drawing for its annual raffle June 27. Launched in January 2022 to support the non-profit performing arts center’s annual fund campaign, the initiative raised $21,925 and was led by the theater’s Board of Directors, Development Committee, and a group of dedicated volunteers.
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
barbend.com

Connecticut Obesity Percentages From 2012 to 2022

Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
jioforme.com

Are you #OpenToWork? – UConn Center for Career Development

The Career Development Center has four positions. Fortunately, it is particularly influential, contributing to inclusiveness and accessibility in several areas of the university, and supporting roles in line with career education priorities that arise from research, needs analysis, and systematic efforts. Can be deepened. Change. We believe that opportunities for students to interact with others about their career aspirations and developments can and do occur anywhere.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Midwestern U S#Charity#Real Art Ways#The Ruth Foundation
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
WESTPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Stew Leonard’s begins renovation work

NORWALK, Conn. — Removal of the bright orange Stew Leonard’s sign began Friday morning at the famous Westport Avenue store as preparations began for a major renovation of the building. When it’s done, shoppers won’t be walking through tented areas to get into the store; instead, the “hoe...
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

365 Mather St 138

This two bedroom two full bath condo is tucked away in a secluded setting, yet moments away from Yale, East Rock, Downtown and all major transit lines, Whitney Avenue Bus Lines and I-91 / Route 15, parks, hiking trails, shopping, restaurants, bus stops. Surrounded by nature preserve, lake, in a safe suburban neighborhood. Lots of light and closet space, recently painted, new bathrooms, custom tiles. This corner end unit has a quiet balcony that overlooks a parklike setting. A washer and dryer inside the unit makes this a perfect place to call home.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Advocate for Change Weighs in on Whiting Abuse Settlement

One day after a judge approved the largest settlement ever between the state of Connecticut and an individual, a Groton state senator echoed her calls for reforming the hospital where a state psychiatric patient was abused. Five years ago, NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the story of the arrest of state...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Charities
Bristol Press

Bristol couple hosts musical artists at their home

BRISTOL – Bristol couple Paul and Diane Wallen combine their love of live music, support for rising artists and communal fellowship by hosting house concerts, a music scene trend in which private residences and properties host small concert settings. The pair were introduced to holding house concerts by first...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Lake Compounce Fireworks, Arts & Crafts Show

Conn. (WTNH) – Looking for weekend activities? We have 8 ideas for you! Saturday, July 1 Enjoy the Middletown Fireworks Festival on Saturday evening held at City Hall and Harbor Park with live music and family-friendly activities. Sunday, July 2 Witness the 5th Connecticut Regiment Encampment. See re-enactors from the Revolutionary War take over Mystic […]
Register Citizen

Norwalk schools superintendent — Connecticut’s highest paid at more than $300K — gets 2% increase in contract extension

NORWALK — Superintendent Alexandra Estrella will continue to lead the city’s public schools through 2025. The Board of Education last week unanimously approved to extend Estrella’s contract for an additional year. Last year, the board also approved adding an extra year to Estrella’s original three-year contract and made her the highest paid superintendent of schools in Connecticut, earning $302,025 this past school year.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-07-04@12:36am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reportedly shot at Stratford and Union Avenue and arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. There are no further details. Special thanks to the viewers who contacted me about this crime scene!. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Summer Showdown for Make-A-Wish draws young crowd, newer cars

NEW BRITAIN – The day was hot, but the cars and the cause were both cool. The Second Annual Summer Showdown brought over 1000 show cars to New Britain Stadium Sunday. A collaboration between the CT Street Warriors (CTSW) and the Northeastern Auto Expo, the event served as a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of CT.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy