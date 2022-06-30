ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Relay For Life of Santa Maria ready to raise money to help battle cancer

By Dave Alley
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
Relay For Life of Santa Maria set for July 16. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpCRi_0gR1aW9c00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Final preparations are coming together to hold Relay For Life of Santa Maria next month at the Santa Maria Raceway.

The longtime event raises money for cancer research, as well as helps support local cancer patients.

"We are super excited.," said Heidi Gavlak, American Cancer Society Associate Director, Development." We are calling all members of our community to come out and have a wonderful time. We have a lot of fun planned. If you've never been to Relay for Life before, I'd kind of like to look at it as an experience that everyone deserves."

Relay For LIfe is scheduled to be held Saturday, July 16 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Maria Raceway, also known as Stadium 805.

"This is a great event. We feel it's very important to put on this event for the American Cancer Society and our local community," said Raceway general manager Dave Castaneda, himself a cancer survivor. "We think the very important thing about his event is not just for the survivors, but for people who don't have cancer today, but could have it in the future. Just because you're cancer free today, you never know what's going to happen, and so all the important funding for research, and support of cancer survivors and families is vital to the fight."

Over the course of the 8-hour event, plenty of activities are lined up for participants of all ages.

"We have a DJ and games and a lot of fun planned for the day," said Gavlak. "It's really a day of fun and community togetherness. We're going to have themed laps. We're going to have a BBQ. We're just going to have a whole lot of fun."

Relay For Life has been a part of the Santa Maria Valley for many years, raising thousands of dollars. It's been held at many prior locations, including St. Joseph High School, the Santa Maria Elks Event Center and the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Last year, it was held at the Raceway in October, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out the 2020 relay entirely.

"This is super exciting," said Lisa Bodrogi, who said she is not just a cancer survivor, but a cancer thriver. "This has been such a big event in our community over the years, so I really want to see this event and I want everybody out here enjoying themselves and enjoying what Santa Maria is all about and coming together to support one another."

Like most, if not all who take part in Relay For Life, Bodrogi said this event is so important because everyone in the community is touched by cancer in some fashion.

"A lot of the money goes into research and development," said Bodrogi. "American Cancer Society has contributed over $5 billion. My doctor says even 10 years ago, the amount of treatment and opportunities available to keep lives and to keep us living in Stage 4 cancer just has really grown, so this is a matter of life and death. It touches everybody's life and it's time. It's time we make the effort and push over the goal line and find that cure we're all in desire of."

For more information about Relay For Life of Santa Maria, click here .

The post Relay For Life of Santa Maria ready to raise money to help battle cancer appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

Santa Barbara's 4th of July West Beach entertainment show and fireworks will draw thousands of people. City funds for fireworks have been combined with community donations for the entertainment show. The post Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education. Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School. She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee. She helped bring The post Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Maria, CA
Health
Santa Maria, CA
Society
Local
California Health
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara West Beach Fourth of July Celebration

If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate this Independence Day, there’ll be no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of festive, fun and family-friendly activities is planned throughout the day, including the return of free live music and dance performances!. The festivities will be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Large crowds in Santa Barbara do not translate to increased sales for some local businesses.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tourists scattered throughout State Street to browse boutiques, eat dessert, and pick up some last minute souvenirs. Large crowds do not necessarily translate to sales for small business owners. Vanessa Fayad, owner of Relaxation Tea, said " We've definitely noticed a little less sales than we normally expect on Saturdays... I The post Large crowds in Santa Barbara do not translate to increased sales for some local businesses. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Relay For Life#Cancer Survivor#Charity#Raceway
News Channel 3-12

Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The staff at C.A.R.E.4PAWS is moving in full force, especially with one particular service. "We have a long list of people that are coming in getting micro chips getting vaccine getting first aid for their pets," said director Carlos Avitia of C.A.R.E.4PAWS. Just days before the 4th of July celebrations kick The post Calls from concerned pet owners increase at C.A.R.E.4PAWS ahead of 4th of July in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
calcoastnews.com

Oceanfront concert at the Cliffs, fireworks and other Fourth of July events

For two years, the pandemic curtailed our county’s Fourth of July festivities. Now is the moment to make up for lost time!. Celebrate your Fourth of July with a concert by Kevin Graybill on the oceanfront lawn at the Cliffs Resort in Shell Beach from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to the community, there will be music, lawn games, a full bar and fire pits. It is a great place to escape the crowds and enjoy beautiful ocean views.
CAYUCOS, CA
globalcirculate.com

Does this Solvang cafe have the best pancakes in California?

Pancakes are not a food as much as they are an experience or a memory. Easy to make (anyone can do it, right?), difficult to make well (mine always turn out goopy in the middle) and almost impossible to separate what’s actually on the plate from one’s own pancake nostalgia.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Four Search and Rescue Missions in Two Days

Source: Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue (SBCSAR) Multiple callouts for SBCSAR has kicked off a busy holiday weekend, Friday afternoon the team responded to a missing Project Lifesaver client near Westmont College. Luckily the client was found safely by deputies on patrol in the area just before teams arrived with specialized tracking equipment to locate the client. While clearing this call, team members were requested to aid in the rescue of a missing person whom had been located in a ravine off East Mountain Drive. This subject had been missing for several days, public help had been sought to assist in locating the individual and associated vehicle and luckily been found alive but injured. Team members arrived and assisted deputies on scene, Montecito Fire and AMR extract the subject out of the ravine and into the ambulance. The subject was assessed by AMR and transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Child’s jaw broken during melee at park in Paso Robles

A teenager is in custody after he broke another boy’s jaw during a fight at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Friday evening. The result of an ongoing feud, a 14-year-old suspect and a 12-year-old boy began fighting in the park. Approximately 18 others then joined in the melee.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

Fourth of July Festivities return to areas of the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years. "Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert. The event...
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy