ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

West Nile Virus is on the rise in Louisiana's mosquito population. Here's what you need to know

By Misty Castile and Ashley White, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPnrZ_0gR1aMZa00

West Nile Virus is on the rise in mosquitos in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health has received reports of West Nile virus present in more than 175 mosquito pools this year, a number significantly higher than the 13 pools from this time last year.

No human cases have been reported so far this year, but the high number of positive pools indicates an increased possibility.

"We're seeing positive mosquito pools earlier in the year and in greater numbers than we have seen in the most recent couple of years," said Theresa Sokol, the state epidemiologist.

"What I can tell you about the pools that had been reported as positive so far, is that they really have been identified across a large swath of the state," she added. "We're in a position right now where you can assume that there are infected mosquitoes throughout Louisiana."

While people can develop West Nile Fever, 80% of human cases are asymptomatic.

Symptoms are flu-like and can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or rashes.

The Office of Public health is urging the public to take protective measures against mosquito bites.

A small percentage can develop a severe form of infection called West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease or West Nile Encephalitis, which can result in hospitalization and death. Symptoms may last several weeks and can lead to death or permanent brain damage.

Those with pre-existing conditions or are over 60 years of age are at greater risk.

"I like to give a little bit of perspective. If you look overall at the risk of neuroinvasive disease among all people who are infected, it's about one person out of 150 that will get neuroinvasive disease," she said. "But if you look solely at the people who are 60 years of age and older, that's about one in 50."

The number of West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease cases fluctuates each year with previous case counts in Louisiana ranging between 4 and 204 cases each year.

“Now is the time to start protecting yourself from mosquito bites and eliminating mosquito breeding sites around your home,” said LDH State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We’re getting early warning signs from our Mosquito Abatement District samples across the state that West Nile Virus could result in higher case counts among humans this summer.”

LDH suggests these tips to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

  • If you will be outside, you should wear EPA-registered approved mosquito repellent and always follow product label instructions.
  • Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing, but do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.
  • If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.
  • To protect yourself from being exposed to mosquitos while indoors, make sure that windows and doors are tight-fitting, and that all screens are free of holes.

You can also protect your home with those methods:

  • Reduce the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your home, which is where mosquitoes breed.
  • Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property that may collect water. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children's toys or anything that could collect water.
  • Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. If a recycling container has holes on the sides, there is still room for the container to collect water for mosquitoes to breed, so holes should be added on the bottom if not already present.
  • Check and clean roof gutters routinely. Clogged gutters can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.
  • Water gardens and ornamental pools can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate. Take steps to prevent stagnation, such as adding fish or aeration.
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left untended by a family for as little as a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.

Contact local mosquito abatement districts to report problem mosquito areas.

More: Nursing shortages at Shreveport hospitals lead to long wait times; impact rural hospitals

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: West Nile Virus is on the rise in Louisiana's mosquito population. Here's what you need to know

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Louisiana Department of Health confirms rise in COVID-19 cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, including six deaths, listed today on the Louisiana Department of Health’s website. The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Hudson, pastor of Paradise Baptist Church in Shreveport, is requesting people to consider going to get their vaccinations before returning to church.
Calcasieu Parish News

Public Urged to Take Protective Measures After Mosquito Surveillance by Louisiana Department of Health Finds High Numbers of West Nile Infections

Public Urged to Take Protective Measures After Mosquito Surveillance by Louisiana Department of Health Finds High Numbers of West Nile Infections. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported on June 30, 2022, that they had received reports of West Nile virus present in more than 175 mosquito pools this year, a figure they said was significantly higher than last year at this time, when 13 pools tested positive.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

As abortion rights disappear, Louisiana's poor climate for mothers and children comes into focus

By the numbers, Louisiana is among the most difficult places in the country to bear and raise a child. Pregnant Louisianans have long died during childbirth at higher rates than women in the rest of the country. Black women, who have been more likely to seek abortions, are four times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death than White women, according to one study.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana State Parks launch new reservation system

Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is easier with the new Go Outdoors Louisiana full service reservation system. The new system features a central reservation system, ability to purchase day use passes, a call center, and golf course management system. The new online system offers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Chemical possibly found in drinking water, LDH says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) informed the public of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) health recommendations for the drinking water in Louisiana. It is believed that some drinking water may contain polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS chemicals have been known to be used...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Nile Virus#Mosquitoes#Mosquito Repellent#The Office Of Public#West Nile Encephalitis
NOLA.com

Louisiana highway traffic deaths up in 2021; one third of victims wore no seat belt

2021 - 976. Lambert said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic contributed heavily to the increase. "In 2020 there was less traffic on the road, but there were more instances of speeding because there was less traffic being on the road," he said. "There were also more instances of people driving without their seat belts, and so when you start combining those items of people not wearing those while people are speeding and driving recklessly, that is a deadly combination."
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A new law protects 'identity rights' of deceased Louisiana musicians and artists

A new law set to go into effect in Louisiana on Aug. 1 will protect the use of a deceased person’s likeness, preventing businesses, groups or campaigns from using a well-known Louisianan to earn money without the permission of their heirs. The Louisiana Legislature passed Senate Bill 426, also known as the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act, during this session and Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed it.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDSU

Tropical Storm Bonnie and Excessive Local Rain

Tropical Storm Bonnie our second named storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season earlier this morning. Bonnie will make landfall over Central America around late afternoon or early evening today -- close to the border of Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Locally, expect a partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid day...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

All eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical depression forms

SHREVEPORT, La. - A tropical depression is forming in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s slowly moving west but is expected to make a turn toward southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. This weak tropical depression may start impacting a few areas in the southern region of the ArkLaTex with spotty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

E-Bikes are the Next Big Thing for Louisiana Hunters

Hunters in Louisiana are quietly shifting gears about the way they get in and out of the woods as E-Bike sales across Louisiana are on the increase. And yes, it's exactly what you think, an electric bicycle that can be used for hunting, even for hunting large game like deer.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy