Shreveport, LA

LGBTQ+ prom, Elvis, fireworks and more top Shreveport entertainment headlines

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

This week Shreveport heads into July and the official start of summer. From 4th of July celebrations all over town, to new events to entertain the kids to new restaurants to check out, here's what you may have missed in entertainment.

Food Finds

This week, we checked out a new coffeeshop that opened up in late April in Shreveport. Sugar and Cream Coffeehouse is owned by husband and wife duo the Myers and is sure to be a new favorite spot to hang out, study and more .

4th of July and More

If you're curious who will be throwing Independence Day parties and fireworks shows around Shreveport and Bossier City this weekend, check out our list of places to celebrate the red, white and blue .

If your 4th of July plans are already figure out, but you're looking for a way to fill the long weekend, check out our list of events happening around Shreveport and Bossier. From kid-friendly events like movie nights to an adults-only music and art festival at Bear's, there's something for everyone.

Film Fanatics

Did you know Elvis spent a lot of time in Shreveport? T ake a walk through Elvis' blue suede shoes and check out all of his most frequented places before stopping by the Robinson Film Center to see the new Elvis biopic.

If you've ever wanted to enter into the Louisiana Film Prize, now is the time to do it. Film Prize announced that the registration fee will be waived ahead of its July 12 submission deadline.

Q-Prom and Cosplays

ShrevePride's most anticipated event made its way back to Shreveport last weekend with a spicy theme that brought out the Y2K fashion and fun. Q-Prom took over the Shreveport Supper Club and it was a night to remember .

If you've ever wanted to learn the art of making cosplays, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and local cosplayers are teaming up to show you how. The new five week series will teach you everything from conception to creation .

Be on the lookout for The 318, our round-up of the week's top headlines Sunday night.

Also, check out Business in the 318 , our weekly roundup of all things business in the area.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times:

IN THIS ARTICLE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

