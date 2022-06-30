ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Facelift: Southern Trace golf course reopens Saturday after $4.2 million update

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

Closed for the past seven months, the Southern Trace Country Club golf course will re-open Saturday after completion of a $4.2 million facelift.

Part of a long-term plan by club members, who purchased the club from ClubCorp in 2020, this is the first renovation project  for the 34-year-old course.

“Our investment in golf course refinements and technology will ensure the highest level of playability for our membership for decades to come,” said Alexander Mijalis, Southern Trace Country Club vice-president and chairman of the club’s greens committee in a release. “We are excited to see Southern Trace return to the premier status it once enjoyed.”

Renovations include the redesign of the entire 18-hole course by Southern Trace member and design architect Jim Lipe working with the Jack Nicklaus organization. There are new greens and a new drainage system to help keep water away so it can be utilized throughout the year.

The club’s practice facility has also been renovated with a larger teeing area at the driving range and expanded putting greens.

Long term plans include updating the 37,000 square foot Southern Trace clubhouse with work slated to include the locker rooms, tennis courts, dining area, pro shop, gym and event space.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Shreveport Times | The Times

