Maggie McLean Suniewick Exiting NBCUniversal to Join Twitter as VP of Partnerships

Click here to read the full article.

Maggie McLean Suniewick , most recently at NBCUniversal as president of distribution and business development, will join in a newly created role as VP of partnerships.

At Twitter, the digital media, tech and entertainment veteran will oversee the social network’s newly formed partnerships team, bringing together Global Content Partnerships (GCP), Developer Platform and business development teams into one group. Suniewick will start at Twitter in early July.

Suniewick’s direct reports include TJ Adeshola, recently upped to head of global content partnerships . She reports to Twitter CFO Ned Segal.

Suniewick is joining the Twitter team at a time of uncertainty for the company, given Elon Musk’s pending $44 billion takeover bid . Musk has indicated there will be layoffs if he completes the acquisition of Twitter.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Maggie McLean Suniewick to Twitter as our new VP of partnerships,” Segal said in a statement. “Maggie has deep industry experience and relationships which she will leverage to drive impact for our partners. There’s so much more we can do to improve the timeline with incredible content, to drive usage of our developer platform, and to deepen our work with technology, media, sports and entertainment partners.”

Suniewick commented, “I’ve worked with Twitter for years and have always been a huge fan of the product, the people and the potential of the service. I am thrilled to be joining at this important time to continue the work of the team building meaningful partnerships globally.”

Most recently at NBCU, Suniewick led the company’s digital business strategy, where she led the teams to ink deals distributing Peacock and NBCU’s other streaming apps across all major platforms including Roku, Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung, Vizio, LG, Xbox and PlayStation.

Prior to that, she was president of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, tasked with accelerating digital growth across the media company’s portfolio and overseeing NBCU’s investments, which included more than $1 billion invested in companies like Snap, Vox Media and Zola. Early in her career, Suniewick ran content strategy and programming for Comcast when online video was transforming the industry. She was also one of the original employees of Oxygen Media, led by Geraldine Laybourne and backed by Oprah Winfrey, having seven years with the programmer in various roles.

Suniewick received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She lives in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y., with her husband and three children.