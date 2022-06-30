ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson’s new ‘golden rule’: the bunker mentality

By Peter Walker in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkgWc_0gR1aCkK00
Boris Johnson Photograph: Sergio Pérez/EPA

It began last Sunday when Boris Johnson, newly arrived at the G7 summit in southern Germany, told ITV that his “golden rule” for politics – one not seemingly aired before – was that politicians should not talk about themselves, just their policies.

The next day, talking to BBC News, the prime minister similarly dismissed all questions about domestic political troubles, including a double byelection loss and new rumblings of discontent among Tory MPs.

“The job of the government is to get on with governing, and to resist the blandishments of the media, no matter how brilliant, to talk about politics, to talk about ourselves,” he said.

A narrative had been set. In interview after interview, whether TV clips or more informal questioning by reporters travelling with the PM, Johnson insisted it was simply not his business to delve into such matters.

“I am no longer a member of that sacred guild,” he said, referring to his former life as a journalist. “It would be a demarcation dispute for me to cross over and talk about politics. I’ve got to talk about our programme for the government.”

By the end of the trip this insistence was raising eyebrows. A final TV interview with GB News saw Johnson repeatedly questioned about how he could deliver policy without addressing very serious questions about his authority and if voters trusted him. Again, it was rebuffed.

Related: A curious time for parsimony from ‘best friend’ of Ukraine

What is going on? The short answer appears to be that Johnson, who has just completed a marathon, nine-day overseas visit, beginning with a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda, was somewhat burned on the opening leg and decided on what could be described as a bunker mentality.

Asked about his political woes before leaving Kigali, Johnson launched into one of his trademark extemporised answers, which ended with him mulling over the idea of winning three elections and staying in power into the 2030s.

For any prime minister this would be bold. For one who had just lost two Commons seats and had 41% of his MPs vote for him to be ousted it was, critics said, “delusional”.

And so the media shutters came down. While he was effusive and colourful at the G7 and Nato, undertaking TV interviews every day, an on-plane chat with the travelling media and a closing press conference in order to explain efforts to rally international support for Ukraine – he steadfastly refused to address any party-political or personal matters.

It is understood the policy was personally decided on by the prime minister rather than by his media team. It arguably brought at least temporary dividends – at his end-of-Nato press conference, just about every question was on policy.

It is, however, one thing to do all this at an international summit devoted to the fate of Ukraine. Back in the UK, things are likely to get more tricky.

On Wednesday Johnson appears before the liaison committee, made up of the MPs who chair subject-specific select committees, where he will face close questioning on more than just the nuts and bolts of policy.

Similarly, renewed moves by Tory MPs to remove the prime minister will not go away simply because he would prefer to not talk about them. The 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives is about to elect a new executive , which could be crucial in deciding whether another challenge emerges or not.

It is worth noting that while Johnson has been silent on the issue, those around him are not. One source close to the PM predicted during the trip that the committee would never change its rules allowing more regular attempts to oust leaders, saying that if it happened “leaders for ever more would have a gun to their head”.

Other sources were openly critical about criticism of Johnson from former Tory leaders, including William Hague and Michael Howard, briefing that neither of them managed to win an election.

But one thing seems clear. At the moment, Johnson appears to relish his role as international cheerleader-in-chief for the Ukrainian cause, where the issues are simple and he receives regular praise. Whether or not his ostrich-like approach helped with domestic political worries, at the very least it gave him a few days to simply not think about them. For a prime minister as embattled as Johnson, that would be welcome.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Labour’s Brexit: pragmatic not revolutionary politics

After whipping his MPs to support Boris Johnson’s bad deal, and then taking a vow of silence as a repenting remainer, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spelled out how he would make Brexit “work”. This is good news. No amount of flag-waving can hide the damage being inflicted on the economy by Brexit, or the parliamentary inability to check ministerial power grabs. On Monday Sir Keir and the party’s Scottish leader, Anas Sarwar, made important speeches to address how Labour would deal with the constitutional and economic challenges that Brexit posed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Howard
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
William Hague
The Guardian

‘Is it a U-turn?’: what Keir Starmer has said about Brexit redress

Keir Starmer felt so strongly about the Brexit referendum result in June 2016 that he quit as a junior shadow minister under Jeremy Corbyn. A few months later he returned to the Labour frontbench as shadow Brexit secretary and spent the next four years campaigning to mitigate the result, which he described as “catastrophic”, while at the same time retaining voters in “red wall” constituencies.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#G7#Itv#Bbc News#Gb News#Parsi
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Free healthcare, bad Mexican food’: what life is really like for US expats in New Zealand

As the overturning of Roe v Wade prompts a wave of interest in Aotearoa, Americans who made the leap post-Trump reveal the reality of their new lives. Like a law of nature, each political crisis in the United States precipitates a wave of Americans desperate to emigrate to New Zealand. Disenchanted liberals flood internet forums with inquiries, flock to expat social media groups, and drive immigration websites to the brink of crashing.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
Germany
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy