‘Heartstopper’ Actors Kit Connor, Joe Locke Set to Guest Star on Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRKum_0gR1aAys00

Heartstopper ’s” Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney and William Gao are set to appear in a Pride-themed episode of “Celebrity Gogglebox.”

“Gogglebox” is the long-running Channel 4 unscripted series that sees regular people and their family and friends reacting to television shows that aired the previous week. In the celebrity version, well-known faces are joined by their friends and family.

So far Shaun Ryder, Rylan, Oli Mabuse,  Micah Richards, Zoe Ball and Mel C have appeared on Season 4 of “Celebrity Gogglebox.”

Tomorrow (Friday, July 1) the “Heartstopper” crew will join them in an episode dedicate to Pride. The episode will also feature Ian “H” Watkins, Claire Richards and Faye Tozer of 1990s pop band Steps, Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney from “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.”, television host Anna Richardson, comedians Mae Martin & Lolly Adefope and reality TV maitre’d Fred Sirieix and his partner Fruitcake.

Among the shows the “Heartstopper” cast will be watching are “Big Boys,” “Glastonbury” coverage, “This is My House” and “Scream,” according to reports.

The episode is part of Channel 4’s dedicates Pride scheduling, which also includes special editions of “Naked Attraction” and “50 Years of Pride,” a documentary about the history of LGBTQ+ rights in the U.K.

“Gogglebox” has been running on Channel 4 for almost a decade and this year aired its nineteenth season. There have been four seasons of “Celebrity Gogglebox” since its launch in 2019.

A U.S. edition, re-named “The People’s Couch,” aired in 2013 and ran for four season.

“Heartstopper” launched on Netflix earlier this year and has been one of the streamer’s most popular new shows. It has already been renewed for a second and third season.

