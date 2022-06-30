ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stokes looks to bigger picture before long-delayed England v India finale

By Ali Martin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7sF3_0gR1ZkWR00
England coach Brendon McCullum (right) and captain Ben Stokes work on their juggling skills at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The next time someone talks about the future of Test cricket in sombre tones, as if its decline is as inevitable as coastal erosion, point them to the rearranged fifth Test between England and India that gets under way in leafy south Birmingham on Friday.

Granted, the sands are shifting elsewhere in the world. But India pitch up in whites this week because to not complete last year’s series – one the tourists led 2-1 when Covid entered their camp ahead of the Old Trafford finale – would have left a £40m black hole. In these parts, whatever the short-form enthusiasts say, Test cricket is still king.

India’s arrival is always a big deal but framing this series decider is not straightforward. They left these shores the superior side, their performances at Lord’s and the Oval nothing short of ferocious. Win or draw and it will be a first series victory in England since 2007, filed alongside their away triumphs in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

And yet an asterisk will inevitably sit alongside the final scoreline, its place in history a curio, because so much has changed since. Virat Kohli, whose midnight email to the BCCI on the eve of the original fixture sealed its fate, is no longer India captain, and Ravi Shastri, the head coach, will be giving his inimitable take from the commentary box.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma formed a dominant opening partnership that schooled England but are now missing through injury and Covid-19 respectively, with Jasprit Bumrah stepping up as captain in the absence of the latter. The fast bowler – India’s irresistible game-breaker at the Oval – was buzzing at the prospect on Thursday, having never previously led a side at any level.

England are similarly a different beast, ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum came in as captain and head coach and sent a fresh wave of adventure coursing through the dressing room. Stokes was not even around last summer, taking a break for mental health reasons, and his presence was missed during a spiky encounter that nearly boiled over in the Long Room on the third day at Lord’s.

The all-rounder is keen to level the series, naturally, but his goal, he claimed, is far greater than one match and one result. There is a missionary zeal about the 31-year-old at present, evidenced by his decision to drop out of the Indian Premier League and plough his energies into the Test side, and this means continuing the breakneck approach seen during their 3-0 win over New Zealand against fresh opposition.

“If there’s a team that can, it’s us,” replied Stokes, boldly, when asked whether it is possible for his side to go harder still. “We know we need to win this Test to draw the series from a year ago. But at the moment, this is bigger than the results.

“What we managed to do over the last three weeks is reshape Test cricket with the way that we played. I think people are enjoying watching because they don’t know what they are going to get, but they know how we are going to play. I liken it to when the one-day team started in 2015; they knew they might watch something special.”

Quick Guide

England v India teams

Show

England are also looking to play their strongest XI at all times these days and so Jamie Overton makes way for the fit-again Jimmy Anderson despite being one of the architects of the win at Headingley with his 97 from No 8 on debut. Sam Billings also keeps his spot behind the stumps – this third cap his first not to involve haring down a motorway beforehand – with Ben Foakes not yet 100% fit.

Stokes also revealed he deliberately did not bowl himself in the first innings at Leeds, and bowled just four overs in the second, to push his frontline attack harder. Like the orders to bat aggressively, it was apparently done to teach them what is possible, whether that is 36-year-old Stuart Broad or Matt Potts, a breakout star who is 13 years his junior.

“It’s funny, bowlers have green zones, amber zones and red zones based on how much work you’ve done. [Broad] said he’s created a new zone called the burgundy zone,” Stokes explained. “But that Test match was bigger than the result.

“I honestly believe bowling out the best team in the world with three seamers and a spinner has done everybody the world of good. That whole week was really pushing them to their limits and making them understand what they are capable of doing. The challenge with Pottsy is to push him.”

It is another example of Stokes looking to eschew conventional thinking, even if it will invite criticism when things go wrong. The ongoing absence of Jofra Archer after being bowled into the ground serves as a cautionary tale here.

The same goes for the batting: there is an acceptance that a blowout or two along the way is inevitable, yet there is no going back either. Players are being given time too, with Stokes looking to ape the early days of Eoin Morgan’s white-ball revolution and insisting Zak Crawley, a player who might typically be said to be struggling, will keep his spot “regardless” of his returns this week.

Whether this can work in the longest format remains to be seen. But either way, and however peculiar the notion of a series spanning the best part of 12 months, the stands at Edgbaston are set to be full, and an intriguing, lucrative contest awaits.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have England dreaming of record run-chase

Another run chase taken on at warp speed will reach its thrilling conclusion at Edgbaston on Tuesday as England, powered by their Yorkshire engine room of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, look to boldly go where no England team has gone before. Set 378 to win this fifth Test against India, England will, quite remarkably, resume on 259 for three from 57 overs, needing 119 more runs to draw a series that began nearly a year ago.
SPORTS
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohit Sharma
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Ravi Shastri
Person
Jamie Overton
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

‘Free healthcare, bad Mexican food’: what life is really like for US expats in New Zealand

As the overturning of Roe v Wade prompts a wave of interest in Aotearoa, Americans who made the leap post-Trump reveal the reality of their new lives. Like a law of nature, each political crisis in the United States precipitates a wave of Americans desperate to emigrate to New Zealand. Disenchanted liberals flood internet forums with inquiries, flock to expat social media groups, and drive immigration websites to the brink of crashing.
WORLD
The Guardian

Yes, Nato has a new vitality. But its united front could collapse when it has to deal with Russia

Most summits bill themselves as “historic” and those who attend invariably talk about “forging a new consensus”. But Nato’s Madrid summit can credibly make such claims, for there is no question that a military alliance that only a few years ago was famously dismissed by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as “brain dead” has regained vitality and reaffirmed its strategic purpose.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Indian Cricket#England#Cricket Australia#Fifth Test#Old Trafford#Bcci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Moeen Ali poised to turn down lucrative Yorkshire deal and rejoin Warwickshire

Moeen Ali is expected to knock back a bumper contract offer from Yorkshire and complete a return to Warwickshire at the end of the season. The England all-rounder, 35, is coming to the end of a five-year deal he signed at Worcestershire in 2017 and is poised to leave New Road this winter after a 15-year association with the club. There has been strong interest in Moeen since 1 June – the date after which counties are allowed to speak to out-of-contract players – and a particularly enticing offer on the table from Yorkshire.
WORLD
The Guardian

Andy Goram obituary

The goalkeeper Andy Goram, who has died aged 58 of cancer, played more than 40 times for Scotland between 1986 and 1998 and wore the No 1 shirt for Rangers through most of the 1990s, winning the Scottish Premier League with the club on five occasions. Unusually for a footballer of the modern era, he was also a first-class cricketer, appearing for Scotland in the early 90s.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Where bat meets Galle: why cricket is the least of Sri Lanka’s tests

Watching cricket at Galle, you are joined by the Indian Ocean on either side. Off the southern curve of the teardrop shape of Sri Lanka, a short promontory juts into the sea. Most of it is taken up by Galle Fort, vast in bulk and rising from level ground in an imposing apparition of stone. From Portuguese to Dutch to British to its modern Sri Lankan tourism incarnation, its eras reveal themselves in patches like different coats of varnish wearing through. People shelter from the rain under its central archway. A bird flies like an arrow into a tiny hole worn high in the rock. On a patch of grass below, lush with rainfall, 60 kids armed with cricket bats practice pull shots and drives in a soundless ballet.
WORLD
The Guardian

Putin: His Life and Times review – the collapse that shaped the man who would be tsar

In his speech on the night of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, which Philip Short describes as “pulsating with anger and resentment” at 30 years of Russian humiliation, Putin seethed: “They deceived us… they duped us like a con artist… the whole so-called western bloc, formed by the United States in its own image is… an empire of lies.” For those who dismiss the speech and the invasion that followed as the words and actions of a man gone mad, dying or out of contact with reality due to Covid isolation, this new biography should be compulsory reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy