An apparently lovelorn Iowa woman is poised to escape prosecution in connection with an intoxicated outburst in The Villages. Ledah Renee Paysen, 55, of Ames, Iowa was allowed June 23 to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract in Sumter County County. She must seek a substance abuse evaluation. She was also ordered to 15 hours of community service, though she can buy out at a rate of $10 per hour. If she completes the terms of the contract, the criminal case will be dropped.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO