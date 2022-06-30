Engel-Natzke joins Caps, 1st woman to become NHL video coach

Capitals 1st Female NHL Video Coach Hockey Emily Engel-Natzke stands on the bench in front of associate goaltending coach Alex Westlund during pregame warmups before the Hershey Bears played the Springfield Thunderbirds in an American Hockey League game on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Hershey, Pa. Engel-Natzke was promoted from Hershey to video coach of the Washington Capitals on Thursday, June 30, 2022, making her the first woman to hold that position in the National Hockey League. (Photo courtesy of the Hershey Bears via AP) (Kyle Mace)

Emily Engel-Natzke wanted to make the National Hockey League as a video coach.

When the Washington Capitals named Engel-Natzke video coordinator on Thursday, she not only accomplished that goal, but she also became the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff.

“I’ve never kind of really looked at myself in that lens, and I think if you may have asked me a week ago, I wouldn’t have wanted it to be a big deal," Engel-Natzke said. "But with everything that’s going on kind of geopolitically, I think I’m more so just honored to be, I guess, the first. Hopefully that just opens the door even further for people who want to get into this job and this profession.”

It's the latest in a series of promotions for women around the NHL in recent months after decades of slow progress in diversifying the sport in the coaching and executive ranks.

“This was earned and deserved,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “We feel like we hired really a qualified person that we brought into the organization two years ago and came in and did an outstanding job, and that’s what development is all about. For me, we got the best person and that’s the most important thing.”

Engel-Natzke's path to Washington began in earnest in 2017 when she began working as the full-time video coach for University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato following several years assisting with the men's and women's programs there.

“When she first came on, one of the questions I asked her is: ‘What do you want to do with this? Is this a full-time gig for you? Is it something you want to try to pursue at a different level?’” Granato said. “And she said, ‘Yep, I want to figure out how I can be the first woman to make it to the NHL on the video side of things.’”

Engel-Natzke, 31, came from the Hershey Bears, Washington's top minor league affiliate, where she was the first woman to be a full-time member of a coaching staff in the American Hockey League.

After playing two seasons of Division III hockey at Adrian College, Engel-Natzke got a heavy workload at Wisconsin to prepare her for the pros and then took another step in Hershey, presenting 5-on-5 scouting reports of opponents and becoming more involved in the day-to-day operation of the team.

“She’s grown a lot in her position, just to learn the professional side of the game,” Bears VP of hockey operations Bryan Helmer said. “Emily is a very hard worker that wants to learn, and in the two years she was here, she did that. She was always wanting to do more than to contribute to the team in any which way she can to make us succeed.”

After learning about her from longtime Capitals video coach Brett Leonhardt, Helmer, like Laviolette, said Hershey hired Engel-Natzke based off experience and her interview. “You take her name off her resume and put any name, she was qualified,” he said.

Engel-Natzke's hire comes on the heels of the Chicago Blackhawks promoting Meghan Hunter to assistant general manager and the New Jersey Devils promoting Meghan Duggan to director of player development. Hunter became the fourth woman to be named an assistant GM, joining Vancouver's Emilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato as women currently in that job.

"It’s been really encouraging that you’re seeing women in different roles, whether it’s in coaching, whether it’s in management, athletic training and equipment management," Engel-Natzke said. “Hopefully the door just keeps opening a little bit more and I hope in a couple years it’s not as big of a deal — it’s kind of just another hire.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.