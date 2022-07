Members of the 2022 Binghamton Rumble Ponies will no doubt tell their grandkids about the time Max Scherzer bought them dinner. As is customary for big-leaguers passing through town on a rehab stint, Scherzer - who was rehabbing an oblique injury - provided the Double-A Rumble Ponies' postgame spread following Thursday's start against the Hartford Yard Goats. But the New York Mets ace apparently went above and beyond for his temporary teammates, giving them a true taste of major-league luxury.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO