Chester County native, Renee Phelps, IRA administrator of FirstBank, graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin WestStar Leadership Program’s Class of 2022 on June 21 at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt. Participants attended a series of sessions focusing on topics such as economic development, public policy, education and technology. The program equips regional leaders with new skills and knowledge designed to impact the educational, economic and social development of West Tennessee.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO