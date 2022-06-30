More water infrastructure aid coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Three bills for better water infrastructure have been signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

House Bills (HB) 5890, 5891 and 5892 will lessen the burden to access state financing to address water infrastructure needs around Michigan.

Whitmer said she was proud to be signing the bill package.

“Every Michigan family in every community deserves access to safe drinking water,” said Whitmer.

BILL RUNDOWN

HB 5890 amends the requirements and processes to access water infrastructure financing. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Beth Griffin R-Mattawan.

This bipartisan package signals a victory for small towns that often face significant barriers to receiving dollars available in the State Revolving Funds to repair their old water and sewer lines. These bills streamline the process to apply for and receive funding and communities will see these water infrastructure projects processed more efficiently. This package represents the culmination of years of bipartisan work, and I am proud to have worked alongside Reps. Martin and Cambensy to make this common-sense legislation work for all of our communities.” Rep. Beth Griffin

HB 5891 is a companion bill to HB 5890 and makes updates to the Shared Credit Rating Act . The bill was sponsored by Rep. David Martin, R-Davison.

HB 5892 streamlines the application process so that communities can get the money necessary to build critical infrastructure projects. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette.

