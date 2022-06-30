ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Is Returning To TV

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd6cy_0gR1WUsy00

You may not like hearing this, but I’m a Hannah Ferrier fan and I stand by that statement. The former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew appeared on the series from its debut in 2016. She spent 5 seasons on the show before she was fired in a flurry of controversy . Castmate and Hannah-hater Malia White went overboard (no pun intended) with her new job as Bosun and turned Hannah in to Captain Sandy Yawn for possessing undeclared Valium and CBD. She went to great lengths to label the paraphernalia as “narcotics.” And if you might be wondering how Malia knew about the “illicit” materials, it’s because she went through Hannah’s stuff. And then took pictures of it .

Hannah maintained that the Valium was prescribed for mental health reasons and the CBD was legal where they were sailing. She also revealed that she didn’t even take Valium while on charter that season . But she feels like Captain Sandy and Malia had it out for her (they did!) and that was what led to her demise. Hannah said after her exit, “I was just getting undermined all season. I had just given up. It was like, there was no more fight in me.” And that’s how I stopped watching Below Deck Med !

But now Hannah is making a grand return to the seas. As reported by E! News , Hannah made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account . She shared a picture of herself dressed in uniform, posing on a boat deck with three castmates. Hannah’s caption read, “Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!! After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join The Real Love Boat and help all our amazing passengers find love!” She added that she will be playing matchmaker on the series by helping contestants “every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match.”

She continued of the new Australian series, “I am currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love. not to mention my favourite back drop in the world – the Med.”

After her hasty firing from Below Deck Med , Hannah shared that she received plenty of support from fans. She told E! News back in March , “I think for every nine positive comments I’d get one negative, or not even. It was very much in my favor. And I think that was good because it’s an important conversation to have.” Hannah continued, “Saying, ‘You have drugs on board. Are you going to flush your drugs?’ blah, blah.’ I was like, ‘Why would I flush my medication down the toilet?’ You shouldn’t put that stigma where prescription medications for mental illness and recreational drugs are treated in the same way.”

Since her time away from Bravo, Hannah finally made her personal dreams come true. The career yachtie was always open about her desire to have a family and did just that. She welcomed a daughter with partner Josh Roberts in October of 2020. The two married in a Sydney beach wedding earlier this year.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT HANNAH’S FIRING WAS FAIR? WOULD YOU WATCH HER NEW SHOW?

[Photo Credit: Zev Schmitz/Bravo]

The post Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Is Returning To TV appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 9

AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
3d ago

The author of the article is wrong. She was guilty of having illegal drugs on board. Therefore, she was fired. Pure and simple.

Reply(2)
12
AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
3d ago

She never mentioned the “prescribed” Valium on her employee worksheet before starting the first charter. That is critical. She had CBD in her vape. Also a Nono on a charter yacht, as an employee. She thought she could get around rules and laws.

Reply(1)
8
