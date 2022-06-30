Garcelle Beauvais Slams Diana Jenkins, Says She’s “Absolutely Nuts” And “Uneducated”

Erika Jayne can sit back and take a breather because there’s a new full-time antagonist this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , and her name is Sanela Diana Jenkins . On the latest episode of RHOBH , we saw her fully come into her villain arc. She threw jabs at Garcelle Beauvais in a group text message; she went head-to-head with Sutton Stracke and even threatened to “butt head” her. It took a few episodes for us to get here, but Diana has officially arrived.

After the last episode of RHOBH , Garcelle was a guest on Watch What Happens Live , and of course, Andy Cohen asked her for her thoughts on Beverly Hills’ newest pot-stirrer. Thankfully, the Twitter account Queens of Bravo captured the moment because Garcelle gave the world a masterclass in throwing serious shade with only a few words.

First, Andy asked Garcelle about Diana naming her as the least welcoming person in the group. Garcelle didn’t mince her words at all. She simply replied, “She’s nuts. She’s absolutely nuts.”

Andy then switched the topic to Diana’s infamous “Black content creator” comment on Instagram. If you missed it, a Black Bravo fan posted a meme poking fun at Diana, and in response, Diana commented on the fan page, saying, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

After a few hours of getting dragged on social media for a seemingly racist comment, Diana apologized and claimed that she misspoke and thought “Black content creator” was a phrase used to describe someone who posts snarky memes and dark humor.

“Please understand I am not from this country,” she wrote to the content creator. “I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry,” she continued.

Most people were looking at Diana with a side-eye after that moment. So, Andy asked Garcelle on WWHL , “Do you believe Diana misinterpreted the Black content creator on Instagram moment?” Garcelle replied with just two scathing words: “She’s uneducated.”

Every Housewife out there should take notes from Garcelle on how to do a WWHL appearance. She always shows up, looks good, throws shade, and keeps it moving. It only takes a few words. But if “nuts” and “uneducated” are the main words Garcelle uses to describe Diana , it’s pretty safe to say they aren’t going to be on good terms for a while.

