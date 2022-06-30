ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Garcelle Beauvais Slams Diana Jenkins, Says She’s “Absolutely Nuts” And “Uneducated”

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5M7M_0gR1WQM400

Erika Jayne can sit back and take a breather because there’s a new full-time antagonist this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , and her name is Sanela Diana Jenkins . On the latest episode of RHOBH , we saw her fully come into her villain arc. She threw jabs at Garcelle Beauvais in a group text message; she went head-to-head with Sutton Stracke and even threatened to “butt head” her. It took a few episodes for us to get here, but Diana has officially arrived.

After the last episode of RHOBH , Garcelle was a guest on Watch What Happens Live , and of course, Andy Cohen asked her for her thoughts on Beverly Hills’ newest pot-stirrer. Thankfully, the Twitter account Queens of Bravo captured the moment because Garcelle gave the world a masterclass in throwing serious shade with only a few words.

First, Andy asked Garcelle about Diana naming her as the least welcoming person in the group. Garcelle didn’t mince her words at all. She simply replied, “She’s nuts. She’s absolutely nuts.”

Andy then switched the topic to Diana’s infamous “Black content creator” comment on Instagram. If you missed it, a Black Bravo fan posted a meme poking fun at Diana, and in response, Diana commented on the fan page, saying, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

After a few hours of getting dragged on social media for a seemingly racist comment, Diana apologized and claimed that she misspoke and thought “Black content creator” was a phrase used to describe someone who posts snarky memes and dark humor.

“Please understand I am not from this country,” she wrote to the content creator. “I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry,” she continued.

Most people were looking at Diana with a side-eye after that moment. So, Andy asked Garcelle on WWHL , “Do you believe Diana misinterpreted the Black content creator on Instagram moment?” Garcelle replied with just two scathing words: “She’s uneducated.”

Every Housewife out there should take notes from Garcelle on how to do a WWHL appearance. She always shows up, looks good, throws shade, and keeps it moving. It only takes a few words. But if “nuts” and “uneducated” are the main words Garcelle uses to describe Diana , it’s pretty safe to say they aren’t going to be on good terms for a while.

TELL US – HOW ARE YOU FEELING ABOUT DIANA IN THIS SEASON OF RHOBH? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT GARCELLE INSULTING HER AS “NUTS” AND “UNEDUCATED?”

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Garcelle Beauvais Slams Diana Jenkins, Says She’s “Absolutely Nuts” And “Uneducated” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 18

Jackson Jenkins
4d ago

She is definitely not educated….she came from nothing, now all she does is talk about it…a good person would appreciate it and not continue to talk about it

Reply
19
victory lap
4d ago

Once again Bully Kyle stopped Sutton from getting up many times .. hands on, but she won't do that to Erica or this new snob, she says she's so tough...I want Erica and Diana to go at it ...to the death!

Reply(2)
11
can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

Agree! Diana is nasty person. Plus she’s very 💤😴 boring! She has money and jet why Kyle clings to her. She came from nothing but she was a gold digger. Diana got to go!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Says She’s ‘Done With’ Denise Richards After Birthday Party Snub

UPDATE: It should be noted that his episode was filmed in November, and Garcelle and Denise are currently on good terms. They even had lunch together on May 31. Denise’s rep told HollywoodLife, “Denise sent a text message to Garcelle before the party, saying she couldn’t attend. And following the party, they spoke on the phone, during which Denise revealed she had been exposed to COVID and didn’t feel comfortable going out in public.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Glam has been a hot topic of conversation lately. On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne admitted it’s something she can’t “downsize.” Despite being sued left and right, not to mention the optics, Erika considers her glam “art.” Uber rich cast members like Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed how silly […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas has been a never-ending source of drama. Teresa insulted her brother, Joe Gorga, when she didn’t include his wife, Melissa Gorga, in her bridal party. Meanwhile, Teresa’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 co-star Ramona Singer has done some unbelievable things. […] The post Dolores Catania Confirms That Teresa Giudice “Changed” Her Wedding Plans After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Apologizes To Kandi Burruss After Asking Riley Burruss About Her Father On Live TV

We all know that, at best, Riley Burruss has a strained relationship with her father, Russell “Block” Spencer. Block has done his best to drag Riley’s mom, Kandi Burruss in the press, but justice has prevailed. During last year’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Kandi revealed that Riley had finally won her case to receive her unpaid child support from Block. “They basically say […] The post Andy Cohen Apologizes To Kandi Burruss After Asking Riley Burruss About Her Father On Live TV appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him

Is this vindication for Noella Bergener? The last season of Real Housewives of Orange County revolved heavily around the return of Heather Dubrow. And what she did or didn’t do to the RHOC crew at her sushi party. Noella claimed that Heather pushed a producer while trying to kick everyone out of her house after […] The post Tamra Judge And Kelly Dodd Claim Real Housewives Producer Confirmed Heather Dubrow Pushed Him appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back

What is it with Kyle Richards claiming that people don’t pay up or don’t give things back? During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, she went after newbie Garcelle Beauvais. She accused Garcelle of not paying up a charity donation she pledged. A shocked Garcelle wanted to know why she didn’t just […] The post Caroline Stanbury Slams Kyle Richards For Claiming She Borrowed Her Jacket And Never Gave It Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite

I’ve been watching Ramona Singer from the dawn of Real Housewives of New York. And for the life of me, I can’t remember a time when she was actually embarrassed. We all know she has had plenty of embarrassing moments, but she seems to lack the self awareness to actually see her folly. And her […] The post Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Garcelle
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed to promise nothing but drama this season. The season’s trailer and all the social media fighting between the cast, fans had good reason to believe the show would deliver. But we are now a few episodes in. And all I have heard about is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s use of […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#The Real Housewives Of#Rhobh
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam

Add another hater to the list. Erika Jayne has been making some big claims on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her worst infraction was when she insinuated that victims suing husband Tom Girardi had actually received their settlement money. Money that they are alleging he stole from them. Eeesh. It bears repeating […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be

Some loved her, some hated her. And some loved to hate her (me). Either way, Brandi Glanville certainly used her time wisely on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was always, and I mean always, front and center of the drama. Even after she was booted from the show in 2015. Case in point: she […] The post Brandi Glanville Says She’s No Longer A Fit For Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because It’s “Less Authentic” Than What It Used To Be appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Allegations Of Racism Against Her In Bravo Lawsuit

NeNe Leakes turned the Bravo world upside down when she filed a lawsuit against Bravo alleging racism. We all know NeNe is the most iconic of Housewives, not just on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but overall. But what she documented in her lawsuit accuses the network of ignoring her complaints about racist behavior on the […] The post Kim Zolciak Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Allegations Of Racism Against Her In Bravo Lawsuit appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast

Tamra Judge is always stirring the pot, long after she was let go of Real Housewives of Orange County. The former Housewives veteran has kept herself busy though. She is appearing on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which is season 2 of the hit RHUGT series. Tamra also started a podcast with former […] The post Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Called Her Boss To Get Teddi Mellencamp Fired From Their Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy