Sonny Barger, Hells Angels Founder and Sons of Anarchy Actor, Dies at 83

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny Barger, the famous biker, author, and actor who was a founding member of the Oakland, California chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has passed away at age 83. The New York Post reports that Barger was battling cancer when he passed in California on June 29th in the company...

comicbook.com

Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
CBS San Francisco

KPIX reporter shares story of her family's encounter with Hells Angel Sonny Barger

OAKLAND -- On the day notorious Hells Angel leader Sonny Barger passed away, KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich shared a personal story about an encounter her family had with Barger when she was just an infant.Barger, the notorious founding member of the Hells Angels charter in Oakland, died on Thursday. His passing was announced with a statement he had written to be released on social media after his death. Sonny Barger founded the Oakland charter of the Hells Angels in 1957. The Oakland club house is still here and operating as part of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.Barger became the public...
Entertainment
Daily Beast

Hells Angels Founder Dies at 83: ‘Know That I Passed Peacefully’

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll were in Sonny Barger’s blood. The 83-year-old biker and pop culture icon announced his death Thursday from beyond the grave: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone...Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.” Barger founded the original 1957 Hells Angels chapter in Oakland, California, and was known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles. The Hells Angels were consistently investigated by the feds for criminal enterprise and racketeering. His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.
