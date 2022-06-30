ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers Rumors: Trades, Tucker, Harris, Gordon, Exceptions

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

The Sixers are widely expected to sign P.J. Tucker in free agency but it appears that there are multiple suitors for his services.

The Hawks, Timberwolves, Nets, and Bulls are all in the mix, per The Athletic . The Heat are not expected to be in the mix.

Tobias Harris Trade Rumors

While ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is hearing things about possible Tobias Harris trades, those in the Philadelphia market expect Harris to remain with to the Sixers.

Rockets, Sixers Talking Eric Gordon Trade?

Exceptions Update

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

BR Mock Trade Sends Durant to Sixers for Maxey and More

The Brooklyn Nets’ big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant is no more. Amid the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and fell into the laps of Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Nets received the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons...
