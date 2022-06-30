ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Washington Mystics hit 15 three-pointers in rout of Atlanta Dream

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwOhJ_0gR1WFtJ00

Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins led the Washington Mystics to a 92-74 win over the visiting Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night with an ariel assault from the three-point line.

Cloud dropped 18 points while her teammate Atkins chipped in with 15 more in a dominant effort over the dream. The duo combined to shoot 8-for-11 from three to help Washington post a season-high point total.

Star Elena Delle Donne scored eight of her 11 points in the second half for the third-place Mystics (13-9). She was in the lineup as her playing time increases following a series of rest days due to a recent back ailment. She logged just 19 minutes on the night.

Related: Top 2022 NBA free agents – Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine poised to cash in this summer

The Mystics , who have won back-to-back games for just the second time since the early part of the season, made 15 of 25 shots from long range. Atkins and Cloud were almost equaled from distance by 2017 first-round pick Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who produced all nine of her points on 3-pointers.

Washington Mystics hold Atlanta Dream starters to 37 points on the night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jz3Ey_0gR1WFtJ00
Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta reserve guard AD Durr led her team with 13 points, followed by fellow bench talent Naz Hillmon who scored 11 points for the Dream in a losing effort. On the night, the Dream shot 5-20 from three, including Rhyne Howard’s 0-for-7 from the arc.

Howard finished with five points on 2-of-14 shooting as Atlanta (8-11) fell for the seventh time in eight games. Washington eclipsed the 80-point mark for the 12th time in 22 games this season.

The Mystics led 52-32 at halftime and improved 3-0 against Atlanta this season. The Mystics have won five in a row in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkUsV_0gR1WFtJ00
Also Read:
Skylar Diggins-Smith, rookie Rhyne Howard lead WNBA All-Star reserves

Cloud sank two 3-pointers to help get the Mystics out to a 13-2 lead to start the game. The teams actually combined for eight 3-point baskets in the first nine minutes of what seemed to be a brewing shootout.

Washington didn’t score for the first three minutes of the second quarter before Shakira Austin notched the game’s next five points to increase the lead to 36-24. Atlanta managed just one field goal in the final four minutes of the first half.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Washington, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Ariel Atkins
Boston

‘I can’t even speak’: Roxbury’s A.J. Reeves elated to join Celtics Summer League roster

"The emotion just flooded me." A.J. Reeves, a 6-foot-6 guard from Roxbury, will play for the Celtics in the Summer League, he told Boston.com on Friday. Reeves, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts in 2017-18, shined at Brimmer and May in Newton and at Providence College. He grew up a huge Celtics fan and fondly remembers watching the 2008 team win a title when he was a young kid.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The Washington Mystics
Yardbarker

Rapper Killer Mike recalls Kobe Bryant's opinion of young Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is coming off his fourth NBA championship in eight years. Along the way, he also just captured his first ever NBA Finals MVP. Even if he were to retire now, Curry is arguably a top-10 player of all time. But his path to greatness wasn’t always apparent.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
WNBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy