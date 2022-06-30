Man accused of killing his roommate in Brooklyn apartment

The NYPD is investigating a homicide in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for an unconscious man inside of 210 Kosciuszko St. at 4:42 a.m. Thursday.

Officers found a 72-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive lying in bed at the location with sustained head trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the NYPD, the 72-year-old victim was involved in a fight with a 60-year-old man at the location.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody with charges pending. Police say the two men were roommates. It's unclear what lead up to the fight, but no weapons were used.

The investigation remains ongoing.