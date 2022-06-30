ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Man arrested in attempted Winchester home invasions

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police say they have arrested a person following attempted home invasions in Winchester early Wednesday night.

Police got the call just before 6 p.m. about two men attempting to get into two homes on Wheeler Street.

They say one man had a firearm, but that they both took off after they saw a resident.

The car those men took off in then crashed at the intersection of Main and High streets, before both fled.

Officers eventually found 22-year-old Aba Wonderful as he walked out of a wooded area and arrested him.

Additional charges are expected for Wonderful.

Anna Bella Bentley
4d ago

only trouble is that it was attempted and unless he was a felon with a fire arm. he will be bonded out and back on the streets😱😱😱

