Stratford officials announce new traffic exit pattern for tonight's fireworks display

Residents who are planning to see the fireworks display in Stratford are being advised to expect a new different traffic pattern upon exiting.

The fireworks display at Short Beach will start at sundown.

Those looking to park at the beach must have a resident beach sticker. There will also be a few other places to park for those without a sticker.

Stratford Public Safety Director Larry Ciccarelli says there will be spaces at the Honeywell lot adjacent to the ball field as well as the ball field parking lot.

Officials says those who are not attending the fireworks will not be able to get into Lordship for at least an hour following the fireworks so those who attended the fireworks can leave.

Ciccarelli explains that in order to get 1,500 cars out, the area will only have one-way traffic. He says residents can either travel north coming out of the beach or south, but both lanes will be used for exit traffic from the beach.

This year, the town is hoping that process will go more smoothly, so both pedestrians and drivers will leave at the same instead of pedestrians first.

The fireworks will go off from the Short Beach Golf Course.

The event is collaborative effort among the town's public safety, police and fire departments to ensure a fun and safe night. Officials are asking that everyone follow the rules.

Stratford Fire Department Assistant Chief Robert Daniel says the golf course is closed and it will be off limits to residents.

He also asks residents not to bring not bring any illegal fireworks.

Residents who need of a beach sticker can head to the recreation center until closing time.

