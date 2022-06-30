ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinal, TX

Four killed and three critical in Encinal, Texas, after Border Patrol chase of car ‘carrying smugglers and migrants’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FOUR people are dead and three others are critically injured following a fatal chase involving Border Patrol agents, suspected human smugglers and migrants.

Officials said the high-speed chase unfolded Thursday morning in the town of Encinal, Texas - less than 40 miles from the border city of Laredo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXjXl_0gR1VtnE00
A high-speed chase involving Border Patrol agents and a group of suspected human smugglers and migrants ended in a fatal chase

The chase turned fatal after the suspects lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler on Highway 44 and Interstate 35, the Department of Public Safety said.

Public safety officials said four people inside the white Jeep were killed, and another three were critically injured.

The names and ages of the victims have yet to be released.

The latest tragedy involving migrants comes days after 53 undocumented immigrants were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RMJt_0gR1VtnE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HHor_0gR1VtnE00

The victims included 27 migrants from Mexico, seven from Guatemala, 14 Hondurans and two from El Salvador. They include 39 men and 12 women.

Most of the victims were male, with 13 females among those dead.

Eleven people - including minors - remain hospitalized.

The horror discovery was made after a worker heard a cry for help - leading to "stacks of bodies" being found inside the vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

San Antonio has recorded temperatures of 100F (37.8C) or more on 17 days this month.

It's estimated that the temperature inside the vehicle was around 150F (65C).

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told reporters that the victims were “hot to the touch”.

He said: “We’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there.”

Hood revealed that there were no signs of water and it didn’t appear the truck had air conditioning.

Four suspects were taken into custody following the deadly discovery.

The truck's alleged driver, Homero Zamorano Jr, 45, a Texas native, was arrested near the scene and charged with one count of alien smuggling resulting in death.

A second suspect, Christian Martinez, 28, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a single count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

Two other suspects, Mexican nationals Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao and Juan Claudio D'Luna-Mendez, were charged on Tuesday in US federal court with being illegal immigrants in possession of firearms.

'TRAGIC LOSS OF LIFE'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas described the discovery as a "tragic loss of life".

He wrote: "I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of life today and am praying for those still fighting for their lives.

"Far too many lives have been lost as individuals – including families, women, and children – take this dangerous journey."

Joaquin Castro, who represents Texas' 20th congressional district, said: "This horrible tragedy is a reminder that we need a safe, orderly way for people to claim asylum."

But, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has claimed the “open borders policy” of the Biden administration led to the horror event.

It is one of the deadliest incidents involving migrants attempting to cross into the US from Mexico in recent decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pLgL_0gR1VtnE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DwYK_0gR1VtnE00

In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a heated tractor-trailer while they traveled to Houston.

In 2017, 10 migrants died after being trapped inside a parked truck at a Walmart in San Antonio.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 56

Mildred Emestica
3d ago

I think the main source of this immigration mess is the new regulations like executive orders made by the president and the soft execution of the the law by homeland security chief

Reply(1)
12
ttrigger
4d ago

How many more illegals have to die before the Biden Administration completes the wall and stops migration from Mexico

Reply(6)
22
Truth
3d ago

Your taxes are paying there 100k medical bills each.......Don't forget that, ........oh what? What? Where ? ...Only those who voted for Biden should be paying them! Yea go and cry now since all of you are offended 😆 🤣 😂

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Encinal, TX
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

93-year-old man shoots and critically wounds a burglar and scares off accomplices after becoming enraged by slow police response to a string of break-ins at his California home

A 93-year-old man shot and critically injured a would-be burglar after a gang tried to break into his Los Angeles area home Wednesday. Retired plumber Joe Howard Teague repeatedly warned the attempted robbers that he had a gun, but they continued to approach and throw things at him. Teague told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Francisco
Person
Joaquin Castro
Daily Mail

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists southern border crisis 'requires a regional response' after admitting criminals 'sometimes' get trucks of migrants through the border in wake of deadliest smuggling incident in US history

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Sunday that 'sometimes' trucks of migrants get through U.S. authorities at the southern border following the deadliest human smuggling incident that left 53 people dead last week. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that smuggling syndicates have 'evolved' and have become 'extraordinarily organized'...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Illegal Immigrants#El Salvador#Jeep#Hondurans
International Business Times

Migrant Caravan Leaves Southern Mexico Days After Texas Tragedy

Thousands of people set off on foot from southern Mexico early Friday morning, undeterred in their efforts to reach the United States even after the deaths of at least 53 migrants in Texas this week highlighted the dangers facing many migrants. The group, mostly of young men from Central America,...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Tractor-trailer in deadly smuggling attempt passed through checkpoint

The 18-wheeler used in a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead inside its sweltering trailer traveled through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with 73 migrants inside, The Associated Press and KHOU report. A U.S official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it wasn't immediately clear whether the vehicle...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
562K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy