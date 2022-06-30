ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Studios Lands Kat Coiro-Directed Buddy Comedy ‘Foreign Relations’ With Nick Jonas & ‘Top Gun’s Glen Powell To Star

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Amazon Studios has won a competitive auction for the buddy comedy pitch package Foreign Relations . Kat Coiro is directing a star vehicle for Nick Jonas ( Jumanji; The Next Level, Kingdom and the upcoming Jersey Boys Live! ) and Glen Powell , who played one of the hotshot pilots in Top Gun: Maverick . Charlie Kesslering ( Turned On ) will write the script, and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman ’s Brownstone are producing, as is Brownstone’s Alison Small, Jonas and Powell. Deadline recently revealed it as a hot project.

Coiro directed the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson comedy Marry Me , and she is EP and director of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for Marvel Studios and Disney+. She just was tapped to direct The Husband’s Secret for Sony and the first two eps of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+.

UTA and CAA spearheaded the deal.

Powell is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro; Coiro by CAA, 3Arts and attorney Dave Feldman; Kesslering by CAA, Mosaic and attorney Michael Auerbach; Jonas is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose. Brownstone’s Banks and Handelman, who have the Universal pic Cocaine Bear next, are repped by UTA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham.

