Amazon Studios Lands Kat Coiro-Directed Buddy Comedy ‘Foreign Relations’ With Nick Jonas & ‘Top Gun’s Glen Powell To Star

EXCLUSIVE : Amazon Studios has won a competitive auction for the buddy comedy pitch package Foreign Relations . Kat Coiro is directing a star vehicle for Nick Jonas ( Jumanji; The Next Level, Kingdom and the upcoming Jersey Boys Live! ) and Glen Powell , who played one of the hotshot pilots in Top Gun: Maverick . Charlie Kesslering ( Turned On ) will write the script, and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman ’s Brownstone are producing, as is Brownstone’s Alison Small, Jonas and Powell. Deadline recently revealed it as a hot project.

Coiro directed the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson comedy Marry Me , and she is EP and director of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for Marvel Studios and Disney+. She just was tapped to direct The Husband’s Secret for Sony and the first two eps of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+.

UTA and CAA spearheaded the deal.

