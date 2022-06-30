ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Glamorous’: Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, More Join Netflix Series; Kim Cattrall Casting Confirmed

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Zane Phillips ( Fire Island ), Jade Payton ( Dynasty ), Michael Hsu Rosen ( Pretty Smart ), Ayesha Harris ( Daisy Jones and the Six ) and Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ) are set as series regulars in Netflix drama series Glamorous , from Jordon Nardino ( Star Trek: Discovery, Smash) and Damon Wayans Jr. Netflix also confirmed the casting of Kim Cattrall as makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Glamorous, which originally had been ordered to pilot at The CW in 2019, tells the story of Marco Mejia, played by previously announced Miss Benny , a gender-nonconforming queer young man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is and what it really means for him to be queer.

Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison, a veteran from the Golden Age of Supermodels, is the founder and CEO of the prestigious boutique beauty brand that bears her name. The quick-witted executive is focused on shaking up her business and sees an opportunity in Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table, ruffling feathers along the way.

Phillips will play Chad, devoted son to Madolyn and the Director of Sales for her beauty empire, who is caught in a never-ending quest to live up to his mother’s expectations.

Payton will portray Venetia Madolyn’s ambitious and chic first assistant who takes the newly-hired Marco under her wing, showing him not only how to navigate the office, but queer Brooklyn nightlife as well.

Rosen is Ben, a graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, full of angst and opinions, who has built a wall around his heart. That is, until he meets Marco, and is inspired to stumble out of his comfort zone.

Harris will play Britt, a fellow graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, who finds her long-time crush on her colleague requited when they match by surprise, sparking a relationship that gets serious in more ways than one.

Parkhurst will portray Parker, a confident, self-proclaimed jock who symblolizes unobtainable gay cis-male perfection. He has a chance encounter with Marco that sets in motion a game of pursuit.

Also joining in guest/recurring roles are Diana Maria Riva ( Gordita Chronicles) , Lisa Gilroy ( Jury Duty) and Mark Deklin ( Good Fight).

Riva plays Julia, Marco’s unpretentious, no-nonsense mother who wishes her son would up his dreams of social media stardom and get a real job, which he finally does — much to her surprise — when he starts working for Madolyn.

Gilroy portrays Alyssasays, a first-generation social media influencer who pivoted to a career in marketing and now runs all social accounts at Glamorous by Madolyn, fiercely clinging to her former glory days.

Deklin is James, a charming and creative but underemployed documentary filmmaker whose chance encounter with the famous Madolyn Addison tumbles into an unexpected romance.

Nardino writes and exec produces the 10-part drama series, which is also exec produced by Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment. CBS Studios is the studio.

Phillips can currently be seen opposite Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster in the LGBTQ rom-com Fire Island on Hulu. He is coming off a heavily recurring role on the final season of Legacies and will next be seen in the new Netflix series Partner Track. Phillips is repped by BRS/Gage and AFA Prime Talent Media.

Harris is repped by MRK MGMT and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. Payton is repped by Industry Entertainment, Innovative Artists and attorneys GGSSC. Rosen is repped by CESD and TMT Entertainment Group. Parkhurst is repped by Brenda Campbell and Shannon Richardson at Premiere Talent Management in Vancouver. Gilroy is repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Gersh. Cattrall is repped by Art2Perform and Hansen, Jacobson. Riva is repped by The Kohner Agency, Gateway Management Company and Myman, Greenspan. Deklin is repped by APA.

