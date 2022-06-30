ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quandre Diggs explains how new Seahawks defense will help him and Jamal Adams

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Seahawks have been blessed with two sensational starting safety combos during the Pete Carroll era. It’ll be a long time before any team matches the might of prime Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, but today’s iteration of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams is no pushover. Having those two patrol the back end of a fresh and different defensive scheme is one of many reasons for fans to feel hopeful about this unit in 2022.

Here’s Diggs describing how the new defense will help both him and Adams, per Brady Henderson at ESPN.

“I think it’s going to help both of us… I think guys can’t automatically tag [Adams] and say he’s in the box and he’s blitzing and slide his way. I’ve always learned from the different quarterbacks that I play with. They always watch the backside safety. And now with the backside safety just showing something different or kind of sitting there … you don’t know what we are in. You don’t know what checks we have. So I think that’s going to be dope.”

Adams also gave his stamp of approval, saying both he and Diggs are really excited to be a part of the change.

Diggs and Adams are both recovering from major injuries suffered late last season. Diggs broke his fibula and sprained his ankle in the final quarter of the last game of the year, while Adams missed the final month with yet another shoulder injury. Both are expected to be back to 100% by training camp.

