ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Adorable 2-Year-Old Elephant Dies of Herpes

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A 2-year-old elephant has died despite keepers' best efforts after it contracted a herpes virus at Zoo Zürich in Switzerland.

Umesh, a young male, died Tuesday evening with zookeepers letting the young bull's family spend some time with the body, as elephants are known to mourn their dead.

Umesh's two sisters, Omysha, 8, and Chandra, 20, and his mother Indi, 36, were allowed to say goodbye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYToQ_0gR1UWiq00

The herpes virus, Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV), is quite common among large mammals, but it is especially dangerous to young elephants.

The zoo said in a statement obtained Wednesday: "The two-year-old elephant bull Umesh died yesterday evening despite intensive treatment lasting several days from a herpes virus typical of elephants."

They added that Umesh had "contracted a herpes virus that is typical of elephants and is particularly dangerous for young animals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjhAF_0gR1UWiq00

The zoo also said: "After starting antiviral therapy over the weekend, Umesh's blood counts showed no improvement and continued to deteriorate. On Tuesday morning he showed the first symptoms of the dreaded disease, after which he died suddenly in the evening, despite the ongoing treatment."

Umesh's body is being examined by medical experts.

The zoo explained: "Umesh is now being examined by the pathologists at the animal hospital. This investigation can help to better understand the 'Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus' (EEHV) in the future and to further optimize the treatment methods. For example, research is currently being carried out with the aim of developing a vaccination against EEHV. This could protect young elephants from the virus in the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNDdv_0gR1UWiq00

The statement continued: "Zurich Zoo deeply regrets the death of Umesh. EEHV is very common among elephants, so most animals come into contact with it at some point and become infected. There is always a risk, especially for young animals, that it will suddenly break out. This affects both elephants in zoos and in wild populations.

"We thank the tireless efforts of the veterinarians, the curator and all animal keepers who have done everything they can to help Umesh in the last few days."

The zoo explained that up to two-thirds of all deaths in young Asian elephants in European and American zoos can be traced back to EEHV.

The Asian elephant ( Elephas maximus ) is listed as "endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ni3NK_0gR1UWiq00

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 28

Kathryn Robison
3d ago

I had never hear of this and feel,so sad that the little guy was unable to be saved. Elephants mourn their dead just as humans do and their grieving time varies as well.

Reply(1)
16
Liz Yahn
3d ago

this is such a shock to hear!! Poor baby having to suffer as he did. The family having time to mourn is such a big deal. I'm so glad that they gave them the time to do so.

Reply
10
Melissa King
3d ago

its so very sad how this disease can kill so many different animals, maybe this will help open up the eyes of the people refusing to get regular checks and make better tests for herpes before it gets to I bad

Reply
7
Related
dailyphew.com

They Record An Orphaned Elephant Holding His Bottle Alone To Feed Himself

All admirers of the animal kingdom have been won over by the heartwarming scene in which an orphaned elephant tries to take a bottle without the assistance of his caregiver. The extraordinary work of organizations and rescue groups dedicated to the conservation, preservation, and protection of wildlife is well known for having a profoundly positive impact on the lives of many endangered creatures.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#Herpes
pawmypets.com

Big Bald Eagle Snatches Dog From Porch in “Intense” Video

A huge bald eagle nearly flew off with a small Yorkshire Terrier called Coco after snatching it off a porch in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, as seen on security video footage. On June 19, Justin Dudoward published the video to his Facebook page, where it got close to 300,000 views.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

Serial killer whales have been murdering sharks and eating their livers for 5 years

In the waters off of South Africa, a killer whale killing spree is raging. Since 2017, a pair of male orcas (Orcinus orca) have slaughtered at least eight great white sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) near the Gansbaai coast, tearing the fearsome fish apart and eating their livers in all but one case. Some of the sharks — which scientists periodically find dead and shredded on nearby beaches — were even missing their hearts.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

They Record The Female Shark That Desperately Swims To A Diver Every Time He Sees It

Each of the species that make up our lovely planet is genuinely magnificent, and each one astounds us with its majesty, beauty, intelligence, and nobility. There is no doubt that marine life in its natural condition might surprise us. Unfortunately, certain flora may be perceived as harmful owing to unfavorable myths that have been created about it. Sharks are an example of this.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Poor Cat Was Left To Die After An Evil Driver Hit The Cat And Run

One day, the driver of the car crashed into a cat for his recklessness, however the saddest part of the story was that rather than realizing his mistake and helping. he quickly drove away from the scene and left the cat to die on the edge of the road, not making the slightest effort to assist. However, Thankfully, some great people found the cat and called DAR Animal Rescue for assistance.
PETS
Jax Hudur

Study Finds Dogs Descended from two Populations of Ancient Wolves

Dogs are thought to be descended from wolvesPhoto by Kieran White on Unsplash. From sniffing out drugs in airports to helping people with disabilities as guides, no animal is closer and more beloved to us than dogs. Most of us can’t imagine a future without dogs. However, dogs were not always mankind’s best friend. They were once ferocious predators that roamed the wilderness.
pethelpful.com

Video of Crocodile Swimming Up to Tourist Beach in Mexico Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Ahh, beachside vacations. Sunshine, refreshing drinks, swimming with loved ones...sounds relaxing, right?. Well--these tourists got a shock of a lifetime when their day at the beach turned into anything but! Just a few feet off the shore, a huge saltwater crocodile decided to go for a dip. Still, a few brave bystanders got some fantastic footage, and @adventureul's most recent viral video was born. It's no wonder why so many viewers are fascinated and nervous--that croc is so close to a beach full of people!
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
888M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy