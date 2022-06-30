ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Broadway Dallas Announces Return of Hamilton and North Texas Premiere of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

 4 days ago
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced that the 2023-2024 season lineup will include the return of HAMILTON and the North Texas...

Dallas Weekly

MLK Food Park continues on the inside of Fair Park

The MLK Food Park brings back an authentic pop-up experience for black businesses and park attendees to congregate, network, and enjoy culture and creativity. “The food park is essentially a safe space that not only allows people to come and go but also promotes black businesses,” Desiree Powell, creator of The MLK Food Park, said.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

ShySpeaks and Company & Big Thought hosted The 2022 Civilized Fest: Juneteenth Edition at Gilley’s Dallas

The 2022 Civilized Fest: Juneteenth Edition created an informative and expressive environment for the Dallas community to come together and not only celebrate Juneteenth but gather the resources they needed. With sponsors Heal America, ShySpeaks and Company, Big Thought and Urban Specialists, this event, hosted at Gilley’s Dallas, combined discussions...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Dr. Usamah Rodgers

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Dr. Usamah Rodgers is a long-serving educator. Rodgers’ ascension through the educational ranks began with her work as a teacher before becoming dean of instruction, assistant principal, and campus principal. Rodgers later transitioned to executive leadership roles as an executive director and, most recently, as the Deputy Chief of Strategic Initiatives in Dallas ISD, the 14th largest school system in the United States serving more than 150,000 students.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Summer Media Day At The Perot Museum Of Nature And Science

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary and continued commitment to inspire minds of all ages, the Perot Museum invites media to explore “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,” which runs through Sept. 5. World-renowned conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall – who has famously studied chimpanzees in the wild for more than 60 years – is celebrated in this special exhibition, produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Sheila Nicole

My journey in music began back in 2017 after I decided to finally put aside my fears and use my God given talents. Though I’ve had a passion for the arts (visual, acting, dancing) I was always drawn to writing. At the early age of 6, I started writing poems which eventually progressed into rapping during my early adolescence and early 20’s.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Has No Place For LGBTQ Hate

On June 24, 1972, a few hundred people marched through the streets of Dallas for the first gay Pride parade in the entire state of Texas. They carried signs that read things like “Someone You Love is Gay” and “Tired of Hiding, Want To Be Free.” This was a bold statement. At the time, it was common for newspapers to publish the names of people arrested during police raids on gay bars, effectively outing them in an era when that could result in job loss and other serious social consequences.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

What you need to know about abortion in Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional protection for abortion in a much-anticipated ruling Friday that will greatly affect access to reproductive health care in Texas and beyond. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions from our readers. What is Roe v. Wade?. Roe v. Wade is a 1973...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

Celebrating Father’s Day with the YMCA

Each year, we celebrate Father’s Day without much thought as to how the celebration started. Just like all “national days” on the calendar, Father’s Day has a unique history of its own that started well before it was signed into law as a national holiday by President Richard Nixon in 1972.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Impact Ventures Present: Boss: The Black Experience in Business

DALLAS – On Saturday, June 18th from 2-5pm, join Impact Ventures, COSIGN Magazine, & Community Partners for a Juneteenth celebration and FREE community screening of Boss: The Black Experience in Business. Hosted at the Cedars Alamo Drafthouse, attendees will have access to theatre food menu, the exclusive film screening, and panel discussion featuring local business leaders forging the future of Black Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Word In Black: DISD’s Moldy Food conditions

Hundreds of students walked out of Dallas’ Justin F. Kimball High School in late March, in protest of being served what they described as “undercooked or moldy” food. The walk-out was announced on an Instagram page created by two students, which documents nine weeks of questionable food — mold found on bologna sandwiches and what looked to be a moldy/discolored orange.
DALLAS, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

