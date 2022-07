Even though the 4th of July falls on a Monday, the mountain towns are hosting events all up and down the Vail Valley. Here’s a look at what’s happening by day. Gypsum is kicking off the celebrations before any other mountain town by hosting an Independence Day event at the Lundgren Amphitheater that includes live music and a drone show. The large, flat, grassy lawn in front of the stage provides the perfect set up for bringing out the blankets and lawn chairs as well as picnic baskets and settling in for the evening. Don’t have time to put together a picnic spread? Gypsum’s town council will be serving up free hot dogs while they last. Lawn games will be available for all ages as well.

VAIL, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO