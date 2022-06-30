ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AOC endorses Bowman in congressional re-election bid

By Kevin Frey
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Jamaal Bowman has secured the endorsement of fellow “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his bid for re-election, NY1 has learned. “At a time like this, we need representatives in Congress who understand that our system is rigged for a select few and who are willing to fight to completely...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 testimony comes under increased scrutiny

WASHINGTON — Republicans and other sources are rebutting elements of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, handing Donald Trump and his allies ammunition as they seek to discredit her and portray her as an unreliable witness. Hutchinson’s account Tuesday about a dramatic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that filibuster reform was necessary to pass legislation — or that Congress needs to "do away with the whole thing."

What happened: Progressives are calling for action in response to the Supreme Court's ruling curtailing the EPA's power to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions, a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted that a filibuster carveout to pass legislation "would not be enough" and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
CBS News

Considering the potential 2024 presidential field

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley is in Iowa this week, making stops at several campaign and fundraising events. The visit is sparking speculation that she'll run for president in 2024. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne as well as Republican strategist Kevin Sheridan joins ""Red and Blue"" to discuss the potential 2024 presidential field.
IOWA STATE
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Engel
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Sean Patrick Maloney
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: 28% of US voters open to armed revolt against gov’t

One in four Americans believe it may “soon be necessary to take up arms” against the government, a new poll released Thursday by the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (IOP) showed. According to the survey of 1,000 registered voters in the United States, 28 percent agree...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aoc#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#New Yorkers#Democrats#House#Democratic#The Green New Deal
Daily Beast

Dems Always Swear They Can Win in NC. This Time They Mean It

In the last four U.S. Senate elections in North Carolina, Democrats have come up short. But in 2022, Democrats swear things are going to be different. Party leaders and strategists say they’ve got a winning candidate in Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. She won 81 percent of the vote in the state primary, and, if elected, she would be only the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

The Supreme Court Doesn't Care About What Americans Want

On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that will have far reaching consequences about the power of the federal government to fight climate change. How did the landmark ruling even end up in front of the Justices, why did they decide to rule on it, and what will the consequences be for the environment and the country?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

The experiment advances

Can you still love America, even when you hate her?. Yes, you can. This the Fourth of July. America is still great, even if you’re mad about everything. Caitlin Flanagan, a writer at the Atlantic I admire, tweeted on Tuesday. "Well, looks like the Experiment is winding down. Never let anyone shame you for having been an American. This was the country that created the free world."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy