ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

'Fitting in is what it's all about': Compass working to empower LGBTQ+ community

WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

Compass is one of the largest gay and lesbian community...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Els for Autism showcases their business 'Sea of Possibilities'

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Els for Autism Foundation hosted a fundraiser today to promote employment for adults with autism. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. The organization gives opportunities to adults with autism, to gain skills for employment, training and...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Fallen service members honored in July Fourth run

TEQUESTA, Fla. — For the fifth year in a row, theBelieve with Me Foundation, the organization that supports Gold Star families hosted another Freedom4Miles run bright and early in Palm Beach County. More than 900 people from across the community gathered just outside of Constitution Park for a four-mile...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
WPBF News 25

Male and female found dead in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bit before 9 p.m. last night, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Cherry Road for a death investigation. Once on scene, deputies discovered two bodies; one female body, and one male body. Deputies detained and arrested the suspect...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compass#Hiv#Aids#Racism
WPBF News 25

Man loses hand after fireworks incident in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturdays' top headlines. A man loss his hand after a fireworks incident in Broward County early Saturday morning. Officials responded to the scene in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. following a medical call regarding the incident. Rossen Reports: New...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputy involved shooting saves hostage

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A welfare check turned into a deputy-involved shooting early Saturday. The sheriff's office says shortly before 6:30 a.m. they responded to a welfare check at the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail. Once on scene deputies heard a woman screaming from the inside of the residence,...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy