'Fitting in is what it's all about': Compass working to empower LGBTQ+ community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was a packed Saturday afternoon at Sky King Fireworks as families rushed to grab last-minute fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations. "This place is jam-packed in there, I’ll tell you what. This year, it looks like they got a good turnout in here, so yeah, people are buying," George Loukas, a customer, told WPBF 25 News.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO