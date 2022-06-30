'Fitting in is what it's all about': Compass working to empower LGBTQ+ community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Protesters filled the Blue Heron bridge Saturday afternoon, a week before acontroversial shark fishing tournament in Palm Beach County. And for Captain Jason, the director of the tournament, he said there had been threats to his personal life since information about the event was released.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Els for Autism Foundation hosted a fundraiser today to promote employment for adults with autism. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. The organization gives opportunities to adults with autism, to gain skills for employment, training and...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 News is partnering with the city of West Palm Beach for the annual "Fourth on Flagler" celebration Monday. The show will be live on-air and in this article at 9 p.m. The fireworks event returns to the waterfront this year. WPBF 25...
TEQUESTA, Fla. — For the fifth year in a row, theBelieve with Me Foundation, the organization that supports Gold Star families hosted another Freedom4Miles run bright and early in Palm Beach County. More than 900 people from across the community gathered just outside of Constitution Park for a four-mile...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bit before 9 p.m. last night, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Cherry Road for a death investigation. Once on scene, deputies discovered two bodies; one female body, and one male body. Deputies detained and arrested the suspect...
JUPITER, Fla. — Pat is a great big dog that has so much love to give. Pat is only 5 years old, but she lost her owner to cancer this year. Pat has been a friendly face at Furry Friends for several months. WPBF To The Rescue: Animals ready...
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The city of Lake Worth Beach is facing a lawsuit for two ordinances: panhandling and right-of-way. Southern Legal Counsel filed that lawsuit on behalf of four residents facing homelessness in Lake Worth Beach. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. "They simply don't want...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was a packed Saturday afternoon at Sky King Fireworks as families rushed to grab last-minute fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations. "This place is jam-packed in there, I’ll tell you what. This year, it looks like they got a good turnout in here, so yeah, people are buying," George Loukas, a customer, told WPBF 25 News.
TEQUESTA, Fla. — Kathi Sandburg loves talking about her son, Brendon. “Brendon was the middle child of three rambunctious boys,” she said. “He always was the first one to jump off the boat, off the top of the swing set.”. Brendon grew up and joined the Navy,...
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturdays' top headlines. A man loss his hand after a fireworks incident in Broward County early Saturday morning. Officials responded to the scene in unincorporated Broward County around 1 a.m. following a medical call regarding the incident. Rossen Reports: New...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the person who abandoned a dog at a West Palm Beach gas station. A good Samaritan found the disheveled dog locked inside a crate at that gas station. That person they alerted authorities who used surveillance video to get an image of their suspect.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A welfare check turned into a deputy-involved shooting early Saturday. The sheriff's office says shortly before 6:30 a.m. they responded to a welfare check at the 22000 block of Larkspur Trail. Once on scene deputies heard a woman screaming from the inside of the residence,...
