Partly cloudy, warmer for Thursday afternoon before increasing chances for weekend storms

By Elissia Wilson
WBTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out this morning with some areas of patchy fog, the balance of the day is looking warm and pleasant with only a stray shower or storm possible. Rest of Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. Friday: Scattered showers and storms. Weekend Outlook: Increasing chances for...

