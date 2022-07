Pensacola Habitat for Humanity (PHFH) ends the fiscal year making a major dent in the local affordable housing crisis, but much work remains to be done. The Pensacola affiliate is one of the largest in the country based on community impact, and this year they are proud to have built 41 new homes, creating 41 new homeowners through their Home Buyer Program. The affiliate also served 35 vulnerable homeowners by completing Critical Home Repairs, Home Rehabilitation, and Neighborhood Revitalization projects throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties. Its resale store, Pensacola Habitat ReStore, broke records contributing over $290,00 back to the organization’s mission.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO