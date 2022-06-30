How To Choose The Best Upholstery For Your Sofa

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You know the drill by now — it’s sale season, which means now’s the time to upgrade your home’s priciest furniture pieces while you can get them at a discount. If you’re in the market for a new sofa or perhaps a jaunty armchair, you’re in luck. Furniture retailer Edloe Finch is currently offering an extra 12 percent off select seating. Though that might not sound like a lot, it’s a significant sum when you consider how much a typical couch can go for. Just enter the code HAPPY4TH at checkout to apply the discount.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO