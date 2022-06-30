ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Choose The Best Upholstery For Your Sofa

By Natalie Francisco
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From durability, to comfort and stain resistance, we've laid out our top tips for how to choose the best upholstery fabric for your sofa and your...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Discounting Living Room Seating for a Limited Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. You know the drill by now — it’s sale season, which means now’s the time to upgrade your home’s priciest furniture pieces while you can get them at a discount. If you’re in the market for a new sofa or perhaps a jaunty armchair, you’re in luck. Furniture retailer Edloe Finch is currently offering an extra 12 percent off select seating. Though that might not sound like a lot, it’s a significant sum when you consider how much a typical couch can go for. Just enter the code HAPPY4TH at checkout to apply the discount.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Has a Space-Saving Nightstand for Under $40 and It’s Perfect for Tiny Bedrooms

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some people think the key to having a really nice place is having an unlimited decorating budget. Well, let me tell you: That’s completely false. Some of the most artful homes out there were furnished with secondhand finds, crafty DIYs, and budget-friendly design tricks.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Paint a Dresser: A Complete DIY Guide

Painting a dresser is one of the easiest DIY furniture makeovers you can take on, especially if the surface is flat and solid with minimal detailing. But no matter what you're working with, the most important things you can do to ensure the project goes well are to buy the right paint and do the proper prep work. With good paint and a little preparation, the actual furniture painting process is fairly simple.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upholstery#Sofa Beds#Bacteria#Sofas#Circle Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
House Digest

The Best Roof Color If You Have A Gray House

Roof color is not something you think about until you have to make a decision, but honestly, there are several factors to consider. If only it were as simple as picking any random color!. To begin, you must understand that color is a complicated thing in general. Because your roof...
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy