Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Ole Miss Rebels
By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
The Rebels replaced a ton on both sides of the ball. Will they be ready for a revenge game against the Tigers?
Ole Miss is an interesting team to watch in 2022.
Coming off of their best season in program history, the Rebels are having to replace loads of departed talent. With seemingly the entire SEC West (excluding Auburn) on the rise, Ole Miss had to act fast and reload through the portal. Lane Kiffin made sure the cupboard was replenished this offseason, nabbing 17 players this offseason.
The Tigers get the Rebs at the midway point of the season in Oxford. The cards could fall several ways for both of these teams, but if Auburn can exceed expectations through the first half of their schedule, this has the potential to be a top 25 matchup in the 'Sip.
Here's a look at what Ole Miss is working with at each position group.
Offensive outlook vs Auburn:
Again, the Rebs are sort of a mystery. The offensive output from last year's squad is matchable (33.7 points per game, 492.5 total yards per game), but finding the end zone more often will be a priority for Mississippi. Ole Miss averaged 4.1 points per trip inside the opponents 40-yard line, which was 74th nationally.
There's a really good chance the Rebels are undefeated heading into this game. They play Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Kentucky and Vanderbilt before facing off against Auburn. There is plenty of time for Kiffin to work out the kinks before taking on the Tigers.
I'm not entirely sure what Ole Miss is going to lean on more this season, the talented backfield or Watkins and Mingo. I think they'll need to throw some early punches in this game. Take some chances against Auburn's secondary. Kiffin won't shy away from going for it on fourth down and it wouldn't be surprising to see some aggression early in this matchup.
The talent gap between these two teams has shrunk. Ole Miss' offensive outlook will come down to scheme and gameplan.
Defensive outlook vs Auburn:
This is a defense that Auburn handled for two quarters last season. Finding a way to produce a complete product on the field isn't the goal in just this game, but in every game the Tigers play. Testing Ole Miss on the line of scrimmage may be Auburn's best play.
I wouldn't expect the Tigers to get too conservative in this game, but it's certainly possible for Auburn to operate within their means without Ole Miss providing a ton of pressure.
Not getting behind early will play a part in this.
