ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Woman finally appears in court in dragging chained dog with car case

By Noelle Haynes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8IVH_0gR1RqHt00

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of chaining her dog to her car and dragging it for 100 yards finally appeared in court after not appearing on her original court date .

Mechelle Kelly was indicted earlier this month on charges of animal cruelty. She was scheduled to appear in court on the charges, but there was an issue with an appointed attorney and a bench warrant was issued but later rescinded.

Kelly was arraigned Wednesday when she pleaded not guilty and a recognizance bond was set. A jail booking was entered on Thursday and Kelly was released.

Man wanted in Howland Twp. PD investigation

The booking and arraignment comes one month after the Animal Charity of Ohio posted on Facebook about Oreo, who was Kelly’s dog, and stated the dog was safe with the Animal Charity.

Oreo had broken at least two toes on each paw and had cuts and road rash on her legs.

Kelly’s jury trial is set for September 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

USA Girl
2d ago

Not only jail time but she should NEVER be allowed to have any type of pet!! Don't care if the animal belongs to someone else, she should never be allowed to have one anywhere near her..She should also have to do community service cleaning cages 💩 at a pet rescue center, let's say 200-300 hours 🤔🤗

Reply
3
Gideon Bjorn
3d ago

Jail time for her and anyone else who commits any act of cruelty toward an animal, period.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
WKBN

Man arrested in theft at local Old Navy store

According to the Niles City Police Facebook page, a couple entered the Old Navy location inside the Eastwood Mall on June 15 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police said that shortly after entering, the man can be seen leaving the store with a purse that he didn’t arrive with.
NILES, OH
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy