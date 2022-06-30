11-year-old arrested in attempted carjacking in Wyoming, police say

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old was arrested in connection to an attempted carjacking and assault in Wyoming, police say.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment building on Woodward Avenue SW south of 32nd Street. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a 41-year-old woman walked outside to find two people trying to steal her car.

“When they were trying to get away is when the one assaulted her and struck her with a fairly large rock in the head,” Wyoming DPS Lt. Brian Look said, “and then the two people fled the scene.”

The woman was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital. Police didn’t know how she was doing as of Thursday afternoon.

The victim and witnesses gave officers descriptions of the would-be thieves and officers soon found one of them, the 11-year-old boy, hiding nearby. They caught him after a short foot chase. Police said they did not recover any weapons.

They are still looking for the second suspect but say the 11-year-old, who is from Grand Rapids, is not cooperating. Wyoming police say they are working with the Combined Auto Theft Team — made up of detectives from Wyoming, Kentwood and Grand Rapids — to try to find out who the second person is. The boy, whose name is not being released because of his age, was taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

“You think of 11-year-olds as being, hopefully, innocent,” Look said. “That’s awful young to be committing these violent types of crimes.”

The woman’s car was a Kia Sorento. Police say they’re looking into whether the attempted carjacking was linked to other recent Kia thefts. Metro Grand Rapids authorities recently warned of an national theft trend targeting Kia and Hyundai models that are relatively easy to steal because they use a standard key, not a fob. Grand Rapids police say that since May 1, there have been 194 thefts of attempted thefts of Kias and Kyundais. Many of the suspects are young — Kentwood police say they have arrested kids as young as 13. Authorities warn that stolen cars are often then used in other crimes, like break-ins or shootings.

“These stolen cars, they’re just related to many more violent acts that are going on throughout our community that need to not happen,” Look said.

Anyone with information about the attempted carjacking is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

—News 8’s Susan Samples contributed to this report.

