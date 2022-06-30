ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge to temporarily stop Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

By Lawrence Mower
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Protesters chant during an abortion rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the corner of East Fowler Avenue and North 56th Street in Temple Terrace. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge said he will temporarily block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, finding it unconstitutional.

But when the order will take effect is unclear. Although the abortion ban takes effect Friday, Judge John Cooper said his temporary injunction will not take effect until he signs the order.

“It will not be today,” Cooper told attorneys on Thursday.

Following a day and a half of arguments, Cooper said the law “is unconstitutional in that it violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution and does not meet the standards of the three (Florida) Supreme Court cases” that have affirmed it.

The law, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, would ban most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Under the law, people can still obtain an abortion if their health is threatened or if their baby has a “fatal fetal abnormality.” The bill was set to take effect Friday.

Previously, state law allowed abortions until the third trimester, or 24 weeks, unless the pregnant person’s life could be at risk, or if the pregnant person risked “irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”

In June, several Planned Parenthood chapters and individual abortion providers sued to stop the law, known as House Bill 5, from taking effect, arguing it violated Florida’s right to privacy.

State lawmakers, like their counterparts in numerous states, passed limits on abortion, partly in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s eventual overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion.

But the legislation appeared to fly in the face of three decades of Florida Supreme Court precedent establishing that abortions are protected under the state’s right to privacy.

While the state Constitution doesn’t protect abortions outright, voters in 1980 approved an amendment establishing that “every natural person has the right to be let alone and free from governmental intrusion into the person’s private life except as otherwise provided herein.”

In 1989, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that the privacy clause covered the right to abortion.

“We can conceive of few more personal or private decisions concerning one’s body that one can make in the course of a lifetime,” the opinion read.

Since that opinion, however, the state’s Supreme Court has been reshaped by Republican governors, including DeSantis, who has chosen three of its seven justices.

Like the U.S. Supreme Court did in overturning Roe v. Wade, Florida’s justices have shown increasing willingness to overturn past precedent. In 2020, for example, they stunned observers by ruling that a unanimous jury should not be required to sentence someone to death, overturning 50 years of precedent.

Lawyers for the state made clear they were targeting past precedent. They cited both the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the Florida Supreme Court’s decision in the death penalty case as developments that “call into question the continuing viability of Florida’s abortion precedents.”

They told Cooper in court and in filings that they were setting the case up for appeal, writing that, “as a matter of original public meaning, the right to privacy does not include the right to an abortion.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Learn how an abortion ban could change the lives of women in Florida.

5 resources that could help if you’re seeking abortion in Florida

Abortion medication is legal in Florida. But for how much longer?

Will Florida’s Republicans ban abortion? Here’s what we know.

