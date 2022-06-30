Watch full video here: Funeral for Bruton Smith in Charlotte

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Funeral for Bruton Smith in Charlotte

Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oe9GY_0gR1QTDV00

Watch live, starting at 1 p.m, the funeral service for Bruton Smith in Charlotte.

The video above will start when the service does. You may need to refresh your page.

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
