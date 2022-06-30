ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Fan Shares Incredible Highlights Of The Potential 2023 No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama: "The Amount Of Teams We’ll See Tanking For This Man Next Season Is Going To Be Comical."

By Aditya Mohapatra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe talent pool in the NBA is ever-increasing. Recently, the 2022 NBA class was drafted to multiple teams across the league. Considered a draft class filled with multiple talents, it was understandable to see why many mock drafts were subject to change so frequently. Finally, it was Paolo Banchero...

Joy Taylor Defends Kevin Durant's Decision To Request A Trade From The Nets: "This Is What Kevin Durant Does For A Living... I Have No Problem With People Making Decisions To Get Out Of A Bad Situation."

There is no doubting Kevin Durant's place in the history of basketball, he will go down as a supreme scorer, someone with the ability to get buckets at will. His legacy as an individual superstar is set in stone, but when it comes to his championships and his legacy with the teams he has been a part of, there's been a lot more debate about that.
Video: Scottie Pippen Was In Attendance And Supported His Son Scotty Pippen Jr. Who Had An Impressive Outing For The Lakers In The Summer League

It is always special for a father to see his son succeed in life and for Scottie Pippen; he is finally getting to see his son Scotty Pippen Jr. perform on an NBA stage. Scotty, who wasn't picked in the 2022 NBA Draft, was signed on a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers and he continues to impress with the team at the Summer League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Local Orlando Newspaper Once Ran A Poll In 1996 Asking Magic Fans If Shaquille O'Neal Was Worth A $115M Contract And 91% Of The Respondents Said No, Two Days Later He Signed With The Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal's life changed in Orlando on his arrival in 1992 as the number 1 overall pick. As a rookie, he took a team that had won just 21 games in 1991-92 to 41 wins and they made it to the playoffs the following year after O'Neal led the way by averaging nearly 30 points per game.
ORLANDO, FL
Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shannon Sharpe Accuses Kevin Durant Of Running Away When Things Get Hard: "KD's A Runner. He's A Track Star... He Can't Take The Pain, He Can't Get Scarred... He'll Leave Your Team In Ruins."

Kevin Durant may be one of the best players the NBA has ever seen, but his legacy has taken multiple hits since 2016, something he acknowledges himself. KD left for the Golden State Warriors 6 years ago on this day, creating a superteam that would dominate the NBA with ease for the next 2 seasons. After that, he went to the Brooklyn Nets and teamed up with Kyrie Irving, but that has also evidently gone wrong, with the superstar looking to get traded this offseason.
NBA
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, And Klay Thompson Have Talked To Kevin Durant About Him Returning To Warriors: "The Hall Of Fame-Bound Peers Did Entertain The Idea Of A Reunion."

Kevin Durant has a wide variety of teams that would give up most of their franchise assets to trade for the 34-year-old superstar. Currently, the Phoenix Suns are trying their best to figure out a package to bring Durant to their team. The Miami Heat are also in the KD sweepstakes. However, both teams could fall short to a team that has better assets than them and is coming off a championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ranking The 10 Best Draft Picks In Golden State Warriors History

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most renowned and accomplished franchises in NBA history, capturing 7 NBA championships and sporting some of the greatest players of all time. Of course, the 7th NBA title was added following the 2022 Finals when the Warriors took care of business against an up-and-coming Boston Celtics side. The likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have entered NBA lore for their 4th championship together, and each of them is clearly one of the best Warriors players of all time. But where would they rank among the 10 best draft picks by the franchise?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Video Of Kobe Bryant's 1996 Workout For The Los Angeles Clippers Goes Viral: "Whoever Told The Team To Pass On Him Got Fired."

Kobe Bryant is remembered as arguably the greatest Laker ever, winning 5 championships with the team and spending his entire career in Los Angeles. So the thought of Kobe in another jersey is probably abhorrent to several Lakers fans but the truth is that before he joined the NBA, Bryant worked out for several teams including notable rivals of the Lakers like the Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 1981 To 1990: Portland Trail Blazers Selected Sam Bowie Over Michael Jordan

The NBA Draft is a time of optimism in a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means focusing on building through the draft, making trades, or attracting stars in free agency to get there. While trades and free agency acquisitions are rare, the Draft happens every year so it is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they need out of college. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA, most of them coming within the top 3 of a particular NBA Draft.
NBA
Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant Posts On Twitter For The First Time After Requesting A Trade: "The Ones Who Were Locked In That Gym With Me Know What It Is, They Know What I’m About. If You Haven’t Been In There With Me, Ask Around."

The Kevin Durant trade saga has taken the internet by storm. While the Nets seemed like a contender in the East before the free agency started, all hell broke loose the moment their superstar forward Durant demanded a trade from the team. Although the league has seen many other stars...
BROOKLYN, NY
6 Years Ago, On This Date, Kevin Durant Decided To Sign With The Golden State Warriors And Changed The NBA Forever

Kevin Durant is on the verge of moving teams once again, having requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and actively looking to join another team for the coming season. While several suitors have been mentioned, there is an interesting rumor going around that KD might end up back where he won his 2 NBA championships, the Golden State Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

