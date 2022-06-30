Community Scrapbook: Turtle Derby 2022

JONESBOROUGH — This week through Saturday, the International Storytelling Center is offering the opportunity to connect with resident storyteller Carolina Quiroga. Quiroga is a new resident in more ways than one. In addition to hosting ISC's Storytelling Live! series, she just moved to the area, relocating to Johnson City from Georgia. She also happens to be a former student at ETSU, where she earned an advanced degree in storytelling in 2013. She made her debut as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival in 2019.

