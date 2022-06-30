Community Scrapbook: Turtle Derby 2022

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the night sky was lit up with fireworks in Johnson City. The Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returned Sunday, July 3 with music, food and – of course – an incredible fireworks show. Pyro Shows, the technicians behind the fireworks show, put […]
KINGSPORT — The slump continues for Kingsport. A five-run sixth inning sealed Elizabethton’s 12-6 Appalachian League baseball win over the West Division-leading Axmen on Sunday at Hunter Wright Stadium. The loss was Kingsport’s fourth in its past five games. The Axmen (20-9) remained atop the Appy League...
KINGSPORT — Elizabethton’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy started strong and finished strong Saturday. The duo accounted for seven hits, including two home runs, and nine RBIs in the River Riders’ 11-9 Appalachian League baseball win over Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium. The River Riders (13-15) moved...
BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson weaved his way through a last-lap melee to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway. Running fourth heading into the final lap, Thompson saw race leader Zach Sise spin out after getting tangled up with a lapped car. Right behind him, Sise’s brother Trevor, running in second place, spun out after contact from Rusty Ballenger.
KINGSPORT - Frederick “Dale” Busler, 74, of Kingsport, TN, gained his wings on Friday, July 1, 2022. A lifelong resident of Lynn Garden, he worked as a mechanic for many years. Dale loved life and everyone he came into contact with. He was preceded in death by his...
At the end of each school year, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club arrange for the presentation of scholarship and sports-manship awards at several schools in Kingsport. The awards are presented to deserving students in elementary, middle and high schools. The students who receive these awards...
The 20th annual Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition recently held its judging for the 2022 season. The judges, who have extensive backgrounds in photography, were chosen by Ann Fortney, creator and organizer of the contest. Fortney said she picks the judges based on their expertise and tries to...
Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin went to be with her Heavenly Father Wedensday June 29th 2022. She left here in peace surrounded by her friends and family. Debbi was born in Johnson City Tennessee on July 21st, 1958. She was a member of Renewed Church in Kingsport Tennessee. Debbi's spirit was...
ELIZABETHTON — Downtown Elizabethton was awash in red, white and blue on Saturday, as the city celebrated Independence Day with fireworks shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge; Spank! The 80’s, an 80’s party band; patriotic pooches; and old cars and young patriotic bicyclists. Large crowds filled Covered...
JONESBOROUGH - Linda Bernell Crussell, 80, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her home.
KINGSPORT — LampLight Theatre will be hosting a brand-new patriotic tribute this year. “Spirit of Liberty” will resonate the message of freedom with music classics, dance and comedy. This is the 17th annual Americana show that LampLight has produced. These patriotic extravaganzas have become a favorite for...
KINGSPORT - David Keith Jewell, 70, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. David was born to Keith and Jean Jewell on October 14, 1951, in Liberty, IN. On June 30, 1973, David married his wife of 49 years, Alice (Troyer) Jewell. He also received his BS in Chemistry from Purdue University that year and began his career as a Production Chemist at Rohm and Hass Co. in Philadelphia, PA, in 1973. Ten years later, he achieved his MBA from the University of Louisville in 1983. David retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Competitive Intelligence Manager in 2015.
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Erwin hosted its 6th annual Welcome Home Veterans Parade Saturday. Confetti and bubbles filled the air as onlookers eagerly caught candy and other thrown goodies. The town gathered once again to honor those who have served our country. Master Sergeant Billy Joe Bradley Jr served the Grand Marshall […]
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In terms of turnout, the BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI exceeded expectations over the weekend at Bristol Dragway. There were 434 entries Friday when Edmond Ellison beat Corey Griffith in a $15,000-to-win main event. The number reached 450 on Saturday when Chris Fitton won his final-round matchup against Lucas Walker.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport held its first “Red, White and Boom” celebration Saturday night. “The City said let’s take it to a new level,” Director of Special Events for Kingsport Emily Thompson said. Thompson said this year’s celebration marks the largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date. First, the night kicked off with some music […]
JONESBOROUGH — This week through Saturday, the International Storytelling Center is offering the opportunity to connect with resident storyteller Carolina Quiroga. Quiroga is a new resident in more ways than one. In addition to hosting ISC's Storytelling Live! series, she just moved to the area, relocating to Johnson City from Georgia. She also happens to be a former student at ETSU, where she earned an advanced degree in storytelling in 2013. She made her debut as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival in 2019.
Gate City, VA - Virginia Peters, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The new website is up and running. Check it out at www.scpltn.org to find information, links and resources. • We are halfway through our Summer Reading Program, but there’s still time to sign...
KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke and Kevin Canter are proving once again to be the men to beat at Kingsport Speedway. VanDyke, a three-time Late Model Stock track champion, has a six-race winning streak on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval. The Abingdon driver also set fast time in qualifying Friday before the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series program was rained out. He will look to extend the streak at the next NASCAR Weekly Series races on July 15.
JOHNSON CITY — Independence Day is only a day away, but the Tri-Cities Otters soccer team gave fans reason to celebrate on Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. A beautiful cross to David Panter inside the box in the 47th minute resulted in the game’s only goal and the Otters ended a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC II.
