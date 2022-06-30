A Closer Look at Blackpink’s High-profile Brand Ambassadorships

Click here to read the full article.

It should come as no surprise that the members of Blackpink have ambassadorships with some of the most famous and luxurious brands in the industry.

While Blackpink has roots in South Korea, the group’s global fame has accelerated over the last few years, becoming an international pop sensation. Since its debut in 2016, the all-girl group has broken numerous records with traction on social media and YouTube, and the artists have inked high-profile brand deals.

Its members, which consist of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo, are mostly associated with French luxury fashion houses, such as Celine, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Dior.

Here, WWD breaks down all of Blackpink’s brand ambassadorships. Scroll on for more.

Lisa

Known as the edgier one of the group, Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, has inked a number of buzzy deals, including one with Celine.

The Thailand-born artist has worked closely with the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane since 2019, becoming an ambassador for the label in September 2020. In December, the artist furthered her relationship with the luxury fashion house by being named as the global brand ambassador for the Celine Haute Parfumerie collection and walking in its summer 2022 show in Nice, France.

Recently, she attended the men’s spring 2023 show in Paris , alongside BTS’ V and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum, which caused chaos among onlookers and fans as they tried to catch a glimpse of the trio before the show.

In July 2020, Manobal was selected to become a global ambassador for Bulgari . She has starred in multiple campaigns for the Italian luxury jewelry brand, such as “Serpenti,” “Bzero One” and “Unexpected Wonders.”

In October 2020, the rapper made history by becoming the first K-pop idol to become the face of MAC Cosmetics. In November, she unveiled her first collection with the makeup company .

Jennie

Born Jennie Kim, the singer and rapper of the group has been labeled by Blackpink fans, known as Blinks, as “Human Chanel” — with good reason.

The singer has been an ambassador for the brand since 2017. She frequently wears Chanel at events, outings and even in music videos. When Chanel’s first flagship in Seoul opened in 2019, she and Pharrell Williams performed a cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli.

Last fall, Jennie was tapped to front the label’s Coco Neige campaign , which showcased its winter sports collection.

Rosé

The New Zealand-born singer, whose real name is Chae-young “Roseanne” Park, made history when she was named Saint Laurent’s global ambassador in 2020 — the label’s first in 59 years.

Last year, Rosé became the muse for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté. The music sensation also made a splash when she became one of the first K-pop stars, alongside rapper CL, to attend the Met Gala, wearing Saint Laurent and walking alongside its creative director Anthony Vaccarello .

In April 2021, she was revealed as Tiffany & Co’s newest global ambassador , debuting in the 2021 Tiffany HardWear digital campaign. She fronted the same campaign again in March , wearing diamond-heavy pieces from Tiffany’s HardWear collection, like its graduated link 18-karat rose gold pavé necklace.

Jisoo

This spring, the singer, born Ji-soo Kim, made waves at her appearances during fashion weeks and high-scale events, especially for Dior.

Jisoo was officially named a brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house in March 2021, though she has worked closely with the brand and creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in the last few years.

In May, Cartier revealed that Jisoo had joined the Panthère community as a spokesperson, alongside the likes of stars such as Emma Chamberlain, Austin Butler, Ella Balinska and more.

