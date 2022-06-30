ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's Trouble in Furturistic Paradise for 'Westworld' Season 4 — Why Are Reviews So Mixed?

Yeehaw! HBO's star-studded sci-fi drama series Westworld sees what happens when abused AI robots rebel against humans. Imagine a classic spaghetti western mixed with 2014's Ex Machina. But Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's hit Emmy-winning series is actually based on Michael Crichton's iconic 1973 sci-fi flick of the same name —...

purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
Outsider.com

This Underrated Clint Eastwood Classic Is Currently Streaming on Netflix

There are a lot of people who love watching Clint Eastwood movies and we’re definitely part of that group of people, too. Sometimes, there are movies that bring up special memories or ideas at times. Right now, one of his underrated classics is airing on Netflix and it’s worth making time to see. Back in 1993, our man Clint starred as a Secret Service agent opposite Rene Russo in the flick In the Line of Fire.
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
SheKnows

The Big Oopsie General Hospital Is Making — and Why We’re Totally OK With It

So what if the show is playing two stories of the same kind — as long as they’re both compelling!. By and large, if a soap sets in motion two of the same sort of storyline at the same time, we come down on it like a brick house. We’d call it a whopper of a mistake. But we’re going to give General Hospital a pass for playing two long-lost-daughter plots at the same time — for a very good reason: They’re both pretty damn good.
Distractify

