Martell Holt and Melody Holt have made a lot of progress. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt continue to be heavily discussed on social media. On the current season, the former couple has struggled to co-parent. For Melody, she just felt like Martell could be very disrespectful. In fact, he’s made messy accusations. And he also thinks she has some blame for his choice to cheat. Martell said Melody didn’t please him enough in the bedroom. So he didn’t necessarily feel like he was wrong to seek pleasure elsewhere. Of course, saying this to Melody didn’t go over well. She decided to stop filming scenes with him. Her decision to break off all forms of communication was something that bothered Martell.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO