High Schooler Allegedly Racing In Camaro Kills Passengers

Take it to the track, everyone…

According to authorities, a 2018 Chevy Camaro was driven by an 18-year-old high school student in Corpus Christi, Texas when it crashed, killing two people inside back on May 31. They believe the teenager was using the muscle car to street race against another vehicle, hitting upwards of 98 mph on public roads before the accident. It’s a somber reminder of how poor decisions can come with lasting consequences.

Watch our interview with a car detailer here.

When police showed up on the scene, they found the Camaro upside down. The muscle car sustained significant damage after it not only rolled but also hit a fence, street sign, and utility pole. There were four people in the Chevy, two 18-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene.

After interviewing students and studying surveillance videos from nearby businesses, Corpus Christi police arrested Hector Martinez, the driver of the Camaro, on June 22. He’s facing a charge of racing on a highway. Because his actions caused serious injury or death, that charge was elevated to a second-degree felony. Martinez was able to post a $30,000 bail and was out of jail by June 27.

While the Camaro rolled over during the alleged race, the other vehicle police believe was involved, a 2006 Ford Mustang GT, wasn’t damaged at all. Police say 18-year-old Juan Cortez was behind the wheel of that car, but he turned himself in on the night of June 23. He also faces a charge of racing on a highway with the same second-degree felony enhancement.

The surviving occupant in Martinez’s car and two who were riding with Cortez were all interviewed by police. One said the two drivers lined up on some train tracks before they raced, which is seriously one of the worst plans we’ve ever heard. This took place after the students went to a graduation rehearsal earlier in the day.

Source and image: Caller Times