RAYMOND – A Kenosha man faces a variety of charges after a three-vehicle collision injured two drivers and temporarily closed part of Interstate 94/41 here early Thursday. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the southbound lanes of the freeway just south of Highway K at about 2:35 a.m. where they found a Honda Accord in the middle lanes of traffic, a U-Haul van against the median wall and a Ford Focus off the highway. The drivers of the Focus and the van were injured and the Accord driver had fled the scene on foot.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO